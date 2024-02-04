International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Down 4 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk Region
Russian air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region on Sunday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"At about 10:30 p.m. [19:30 GMT], we thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone against targets in the Russian territory. On-duty air defense units destroyed an UAV over the Bryansk region," the statement read. A second drone was intercepted over the region at about 11 p.m. local time, the ministry added. A third Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Bryansk region at about 11:50 p.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.A fourth drone launched by the Kiev regime was downed over the Bryansk region at around 12:30 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said there were no casualties or damage reported. Emergency services are working on the spot, he added. The governor also thanked the Russian Armed Forces for defending civilians.
Russian Air Defenses Down 4 Ukrainian Drones Over Bryansk Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region on Sunday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"At about 10:30 p.m. [19:30 GMT], we thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone against targets in the Russian territory. On-duty air defense units destroyed an UAV over the Bryansk region," the statement read.
A second drone was intercepted over the region at about 11 p.m. local time, the ministry added.
A third Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Bryansk region at about 11:50 p.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
A fourth drone launched by the Kiev regime was downed over the Bryansk region at around 12:30 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said there were no casualties or damage reported. Emergency services are working on the spot, he added. The governor also thanked the Russian Armed Forces for defending civilians.
