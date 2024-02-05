https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/drone-attack-on-base-in-syria-housing-us-troops-kills-6-members-of-sdf-forces-1116605210.html
Drone Attack on Base in Syria Housing US Troops Kills 6 Members of SDF Forces
Drone Attack on Base in Syria Housing US Troops Kills 6 Members of SDF Forces
A drone attack on a training base housing US troops in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor killed at least six members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the SDF Media Center said in a statement on Monday.
“The Iranian-backed militias used the Syrian regime-controlled areas in Deir ez-Zor as a staging ground for the terrorist attack that targeted our Commando Academy and resulted in the martyrdom of six of our commando fighters,” the statement said. Initial investigations have confirmed that the Iranian-backed militias were behind the drone attack against the SDF forces in the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez Zor, the statement said. The attack was aimed primarily at hindering the joint operations against terrorism, making the Islamic State terror group* the "sole beneficiary," the statement added. The Syrian Democratic Forces, which is led by Kurdish fighters and backed by the United States, operates in northeastern Syria allegedly to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State*.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
