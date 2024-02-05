https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/russian-security-service-prevents-terror-attack-against-crimean-leader-1116605837.html

Russian Security Service Prevents Terror Attack Against Crimean Leader

As the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffer one frontline failure after another, the focus of the Kiev regime has shifted towards attacking civilians and local authorities on Russian territory. Yet another Ukrainian terrorist act has been prevented by Russia's security service

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly prevented a terrorist attack organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) against one of Crimea’s leaders, the FSB reported.According to FSB information, the suspects had a cumulative radio-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) made from a modified German-made DM22 anti-tank mine with a 1.9 kilogram hexogen-based charge. They were also in possession of:Bondar, one of the detainees, said that a mine had been kept in a cache in a garage, found on the SBU’s assignment.The authorities have launched a criminal case for an attempted terrorist act, as well as for the illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transport, shipment or carrying of explosives or explosive devices. The detainees are under a two-month arrest, Crimea’s FSB office told Sputnik.In December, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said that amid Ukraine’s military failures, Kiev began to send spies and saboteurs over to Russia, as well as to establish contacts "with those on our soil, in order to harm us in the rear."According to Bortnikov, security services regularly act in advance to prevent such crimes.

