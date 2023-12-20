https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/foreign-intelligence-backed-ukraine-on-path-of-terror--putin--1115700439.html
Foreign Intelligence-Backed Ukraine on Path of Terror – Putin
With the direct support of foreign special services, Kiev has openly embarked on the path of state terrorism, President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on Russia’s Security Agency Worker’s Day.
President Putin has called to intensify comprehensive counter-terrorism efforts and harness available technical and operational capabilities to closely engage with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and other authorities.He emphasized that any attempts to destabilize Russia’s socio-political situation or undermine civil peace and inter-ethnic harmony by foreign secret services must be harshly suppressed. The president expressed confidence that Russian security agencies are more than capable of protecting the country and its people.In his speech, Putin also noted that throughout 2023, much had been done to provide counterintelligence support for the special military operation, as well as to protect the lives and safety of Russian citizens in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
