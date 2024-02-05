International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/ukraine-loses-up-to-290-soldiers-in-donetsk-in-past-day---mod-1116600979.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers in Donetsk in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers in Donetsk in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday
2024-02-05T12:27+0000
2024-02-05T12:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
ukraine
russia
donetsk region
donetsk people’s republic
ministry of defense (mod)
russian ministry of defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/03/1116571647_0:197:2941:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_3d94d74d7ea141eae0773e013699eff3.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops around Donetsk, two attacks in the Krasny Liman area and another one South of Donetsk. Ukraine has also lost up to 260 soldiers in the Krasny Liman area and up to 130 in the Kupyansk region, the MoD added.
donetsk
ukraine
russia
donetsk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/03/1116571647_105:0:2836:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aaa83352d5d33dc871e2711ef98599aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers in Donetsk in Past Day - MoD

12:27 GMT 05.02.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Armed Forces load the 2S5Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled gun for combat operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Krasny Liman direction in the zone of the special military operation.
Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces load the 2S5Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled gun for combat operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Krasny Liman direction in the zone of the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops around Donetsk, two attacks in the Krasny Liman area and another one South of Donetsk.
"The enemy lost up to 290 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles and four vehicles [near Donetsk]," the MoD said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost up to 260 soldiers in the Krasny Liman area and up to 130 in the Kupyansk region, the MoD added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала