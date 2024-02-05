https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/ukraine-loses-up-to-290-soldiers-in-donetsk-in-past-day---mod-1116600979.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers in Donetsk in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops around Donetsk, two attacks in the Krasny Liman area and another one South of Donetsk. Ukraine has also lost up to 260 soldiers in the Krasny Liman area and up to 130 in the Kupyansk region, the MoD added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.