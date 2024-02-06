https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/european-council-chief-calls-on-us-to-unlock-60bln-for-ukraine-1116622309.html

European Council Chief Calls on US to Unlock $60Bln for Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday called on the US House of Representatives to unblock $60 billion in financing for Ukraine, following the council's February 1 agreement on long-term financing for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros ($53.7 billion)

"This European Council decision [to set up the Ukraine Facility worth 50 billion euros] is a message to all of those who have faith in democratic values and freedom. Partners, this is a way of supporting Ukraine, supporting Ukrainians. I want to appeal to the United States House of Representatives to release the $60 billion necessary to guarantee the financial stability of Ukraine," Michel said at the European Parliament plenary session. On Monday, the US Senate introduced a bill combining the allocation of money for US border security, aid to Ukraine and Israel. The bill proposes to allocate a total of $118.28 billion, of which $60.06 will be sent to support Kiev. US President Joe Biden expressed his support for the bill and urged Congress to pass it as soon as possible.

