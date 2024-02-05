https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/biden-urges-passage-of-border-bill-to-secure-lethal-aid-to-ukraine-israel-1116594159.html

Biden Urges Passage of Border Bill to Secure Lethal Aid to Ukraine, Israel

Biden Urges Passage of Border Bill to Secure Lethal Aid to Ukraine, Israel

Immigration policy is among the most controversial issues in US politics, but the US president hopes to pass compromise legislation to secure funding for allied regimes in Ukraine and Israel.

2024-02-05T03:47+0000

2024-02-05T03:47+0000

2024-02-05T03:47+0000

military aid

us military aid

foreign military aid

ukraine

israel

taiwan

joe biden

us

congress

senate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116126040_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c3147062b28a088131e7bc4d3861663.jpg

US President Joe Biden is urging congressional support for newly-unveiled border legislation in the Senate as he seeks to secure lethal aid for US-backed regimes in Ukraine and Israel.The Senate bill is the result of negotiations by Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), James Lankford (R-OK), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ). In exchange for the desired funding for foreign military prerogatives, the bill includes several concessions to conservative demands on immigration, which has angered many progressives as the legislation takes shape.Among the provisions of the bill are new presidential powers to close the border when crossings are high and reforms to the handling of asylum claims.In addition to funding for Ukraine and Israel, the bill also includes aid for Taiwan as the United States backs the island’s renegade government in violation of the understanding arrived at in the 1972 Shanghai Communiqué. The diplomatic negotiation guaranteed the United States’ commitment to the “One China” policy.But as some Democrats have questioned the bill’s provisions, Republicans in the House have also signaled resistance.President Biden criticized Republican opposition to the bill. “House Republicans have to decide. Do they want to solve the problem? Or do they want to keep playing politics with the border?” he said in his Sunday statement.Efforts to pass renewed border policy and immigration reform have consistently faltered since former US President George W. Bush proposed legislation in 2004. Biden hopes this year will be different. But the US president is up against a long record of congressional dysfunctionality on one of the most contentious issues in American politics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/us-house-speaker-johnson-says-new-supplemental-funding-bill-even-worse-than-expected-1116593979.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/texas-border-dispute-shows-entire-us-constitutional-system-collapsing-in-multiple-ways-1116422032.html

ukraine

israel

taiwan

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

immigration policy, passage of border bill, border bill, us aid, american aid, military aid, financial aid, mike johnson, us house speaker, arms to ukraine, supplemental funding, supplemental funding bill, funding bill, lethal aid, 180 billion dollars, 180 bln dollars