https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/moscow-slams-israeli-ambassadors-remarks-over-holocaust-remembrance-day-in-russia-1116621854.html

Moscow Slams Israeli Ambassador's Remarks Over Holocaust Remembrance Day in Russia

Moscow Slams Israeli Ambassador's Remarks Over Holocaust Remembrance Day in Russia

Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin made a number of unacceptable and provocative statements about Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, referring to the Israeli diplomat's remarks about the alleged Russian side's attitude to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

2024-02-06T10:33+0000

2024-02-06T10:33+0000

2024-02-06T10:33+0000

world

mark halperin

sergey lavrov

russia

moscow

israel

russian foreign ministry

auschwitz

holocaust

wwii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301411_0:142:3135:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_6efb18214e79fb1bdbcefd71b059a6e7.jpg

In her interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant, published on Monday, Halperin said that she regretted that the International Holocaust Remembrance Day was not an official day in the state calendar of Russia, adding Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was allegedly downplaying the Holocaust that the Jewish people endured. The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the Israeli ambassador would be summoned to the ministry over the statements. The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed to the UN General Assembly resolution initiated by Moscow in 2005, which contributed to the establishment of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Every year Russia holds the Holocaust Remembrance Week, with cultural, educational and memorial events throughout the country, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240127/german-party-congress-opens-with-gratitude-to-soviet-army-for-liberating-auschwitz-1116435370.html

russia

moscow

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli ambassador to moscow, simona halperin, russian foreign ministry, israeli diplomats, international holocaust remembrance day, holocaust in russia, holocaust in ussr