Russia Calls for UN Security Council to Address Ukraine's Killing of Civilians
Forces loyal to the regime in Kiev murdered 28 people in the city of Lisichansk last Saturday by deliberately shelling a civilian building.
Moscow has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Countil following the mass killing of civilians by Ukrainian forces in the city of Lisichansk in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic region.On February 3, aUkrainian rocket artillery strike hit Lisichansk, destroying a civilian building that was the apparent target of the attack.The strike killed 28 people, including a pregnant woman and a five-year old child, and left 10 others injured.Preliminary reports suggest that Ukrainian militants carried out the attack using a HIMARS rocket artillery system supplied to Kiev by the United States.Following its liberation by Russian troops in the summer of 2022, Lisichansk has been repeatedly shelled by Kiev regime militants.The deliberate attacks by Ukrainian forces on Russian cities are meant to destabilize the situation in Russia, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.The regime in Kiev resorts to committing such atrocities as Ukrainian forces fail to prevail over the Russian troops on the battlefield, and as Wastern support of Ukraine appears to be waning, Patrushev added.
Forces loyal to the regime in Kiev murdered 28 people in the city of Lisichansk last Saturday by deliberately shelling a civilian building.
