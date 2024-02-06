https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/us--germany-continue-to-spiral-under-pressure-as-voters-protest-foreign-spending-1116614167.html

US & Germany Continue to Spiral Under Pressure as Voters Protest Foreign Spending

Berlin is doubling down on their support for Ukraine, agreeing in November to increase their military aid to $8.6 billion for the year 2024.

Berlin is doubling down on their support for Ukraine, agreeing in November to increase their military aid to $8.6 billion for the year 2024. But the German public, including farmers and train workers, have been labeled as far right members when they question their government’s decision making, an article published on Sunday warns.While dissenters in Germany are labeled as members of the far-right, those in the US are left with the same option and that is: no options, as a presidential election between two extremely unpopular candidates appears inevitable this year. On Monday, Dan Lazare, the independent investigative journalist and author, said the chemistry between the two countries is “basically the same”.“That leaves NATO feeling adrift and puts Germany in an especially tight spot because it worries that it'll have a war, a civil war on its doorstep if Ukraine collapses under Russian pressure. So, everyone's getting more nervous. The right wing is getting more active. The center is more at a loss over what to do, and that seems sort of like the situation in both countries.” said Lazare.On Thursday, angry farmers outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels protested environmental regulations, cheap foreign imports, and rising costs imposed by their governments. The streets of the Belgian capital were blockaded by about 1,300 vehicles, according to a police estimate. The protesting farmers burned pallets and piles of manure and threw eggs, stone, fireworks, and other flaming objects at the legislature.Thursday’s picketing is a culmination of protests which have occurred across Europe over the past few months. Berlin is trying to find ways to save or reallocate about $66 billion over the next several years, and one thing they decided to cut were diesel fuel subsidies purchased by those growing their food. In December, farmers in Germany took to the streets and demanded that Scholz abandon his plans to scrap diesel subsidies.Germany’s economic woes are a result of their economic war against Russia. They have found themselves in a position where they are forced to replace affordable Russian energy with expensive Russian energy that has been “laundered” through middle countries, Sunday’s article notes.Lazare added that the “developments on both sides of the Atlantic” are moving in “perfect synchronization”, and pointed out that Trump seems to be Americans’ top choice for representing their anger towards the Democratic party.

