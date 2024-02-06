https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/us--germany-continue-to-spiral-under-pressure-as-voters-protest-foreign-spending-1116614167.html
US & Germany Continue to Spiral Under Pressure as Voters Protest Foreign Spending
Berlin is doubling down on their support for Ukraine, agreeing in November to increase their military aid to $8.6 billion for the year 2024.
Berlin is doubling down on their support for Ukraine, agreeing in November to increase their military aid to $8.6 billion for the year 2024. But the German public, including farmers and train workers, have been labeled as far right members when they question their government’s decision making, an article published on Sunday warns.While dissenters in Germany are labeled as members of the far-right, those in the US are left with the same option and that is: no options, as a presidential election between two extremely unpopular candidates appears inevitable this year. On Monday, Dan Lazare, the independent investigative journalist and author, said the chemistry between the two countries is “basically the same”.“That leaves NATO feeling adrift and puts Germany in an especially tight spot because it worries that it'll have a war, a civil war on its doorstep if Ukraine collapses under Russian pressure. So, everyone's getting more nervous. The right wing is getting more active. The center is more at a loss over what to do, and that seems sort of like the situation in both countries.” said Lazare.On Thursday, angry farmers outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels protested environmental regulations, cheap foreign imports, and rising costs imposed by their governments. The streets of the Belgian capital were blockaded by about 1,300 vehicles, according to a police estimate. The protesting farmers burned pallets and piles of manure and threw eggs, stone, fireworks, and other flaming objects at the legislature.Thursday’s picketing is a culmination of protests which have occurred across Europe over the past few months. Berlin is trying to find ways to save or reallocate about $66 billion over the next several years, and one thing they decided to cut were diesel fuel subsidies purchased by those growing their food. In December, farmers in Germany took to the streets and demanded that Scholz abandon his plans to scrap diesel subsidies.Germany’s economic woes are a result of their economic war against Russia. They have found themselves in a position where they are forced to replace affordable Russian energy with expensive Russian energy that has been “laundered” through middle countries, Sunday’s article notes.Lazare added that the “developments on both sides of the Atlantic” are moving in “perfect synchronization”, and pointed out that Trump seems to be Americans’ top choice for representing their anger towards the Democratic party.
Nearly two-thirds of German voters want to toss out their current government, claims an article that was recently published in Naked Capitalism. Chancellor Olaf Scholz carries some of the lowest approval ratings for his position ever, mirroring US President Joe Biden’s stance amid US voters.
Berlin is doubling down on their support for Ukraine, agreeing in November to increase their military aid to $8.6 billion for the year 2024. But the German public, including farmers and train workers, have been labeled as far right members when they question their government’s decision making, an article
published on Sunday warns.
While dissenters in Germany are labeled as members of the far-right, those in the US are left with the same option and that is: no options, as a presidential election between two extremely unpopular
candidates appears inevitable this year. On Monday
, Dan Lazare, the independent investigative journalist and author, said the chemistry between the two countries is “basically the same”.
“The problem is the chemistry is basically the same. The center is not holding, I'm talking about the traffic light coalition in Germany,” said Lazare. “In the US, the Democratic Party here—which is basically a center-right party—is not doing well either. The situation with Ukraine is a major factor, things are really coming apart there in a really dramatic way, and the fact that Biden is unable to get an aid package through Congress is very important.”
“That leaves NATO feeling adrift and puts Germany in an especially tight spot
because it worries that it'll have a war, a civil war on its doorstep if Ukraine collapses under Russian pressure. So, everyone's getting more nervous. The right wing is getting more active. The center is more at a loss over what to do, and that seems sort of like the situation in both countries.” said Lazare.
On Thursday, angry farmers outside the EU Parliament building in Brussels protested environmental regulations, cheap foreign imports, and rising costs imposed by their governments. The streets of the Belgian capital were blockaded by about 1,300 vehicles, according to a police estimate. The protesting farmers burned pallets and piles of manure and threw eggs, stone, fireworks, and other flaming objects at the legislature.
Thursday’s picketing is a culmination of protests which have occurred across Europe over the past few months. Berlin is trying to find ways to save or reallocate about $66 billion over the next several years, and one thing they decided to cut were diesel fuel subsidies purchased by those growing their food. In December, farmers in Germany
took to the streets and demanded that Scholz abandon his plans to scrap diesel subsidies.
“Their economic miracle is running out of steam. It's been running out of steam for a long time,” added Lazare, in reference to the "German economic miracle” which was the country’s ascent to becoming a global economic power following the end of World War II.
Germany’s economic woes are a result of their economic war against Russia. They have found themselves in a position where they are forced to replace affordable Russian energy with expensive Russian energy that has been “laundered” through middle countries, Sunday’s article
notes.
“And then they have all these problems that we're familiar with in the US: homelessness, skyrocketing housing costs, wage stagnation, etc.” said Lazare. “They're really in trouble. And then there's the Nord Stream which was clearly an American operation, it was an act of war by America on Germany—its supposed NATO partner. But the effect is to leave the Olaf Scholz government looking even more helpless and foolish than it was before. And that view is not going away.”
Lazare added that the “developments on both sides of the Atlantic” are moving in “perfect synchronization”, and pointed out that Trump seems to be Americans’ top choice for representing their anger towards the Democratic party.
“Trump is the perfect expression of these voices: Americans who are really angry at the Democratic Party and the elitist, social engineering that it represents. They feel they're getting the short end of the stick,” said Lazare. “And they want change, and they don't really care, and they want Trump because they think he's the only person who's got the gumption to institute fundamental, radical change.”
