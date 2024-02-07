https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/china-to-promote-political-solution-to-crisis-in-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1116641439.html

China to Promote Political Solution to Crisis in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

China to Promote Political Solution to Crisis in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Beijing intends to promote a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine in its "own way," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

In mid-January, Swiss President Viola Amherd said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had asked Switzerland to host a peace summit on Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, said last year that Kiev wanted to hold several summits to promote its "peace formula." China will play a constructive role in the process, Wang added. In February 2023, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse.

