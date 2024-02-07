https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/how-hillary-clinton-kicked-off-years-of-anti-russia-hysteria-before-tucker-carlons-putin-interview-1116653249.html
Hostility towards Russia has grown steadily in US media discourse since former President Donald Trump’s electoral victory in 2016. The businessman’s triumph was a seismic moment in politics which, along with Brexit in the United Kingdom, fundamentally reshaped the political conversation in the West.
How Hillary Clinton Kicked Off Years of Anti-Russia Hysteria Before Tucker Carlon’s Putin Interview
22:43 GMT 07.02.2024 (Updated: 22:59 GMT 07.02.2024)
The Democratic Party politician helped inaugurate a new period of neo-McCarthyism in the United States.
Hostility towards Russia has grown steadily in US media discourse since former President Donald Trump’s electoral victory in 2016. The businessman’s triumph was a seismic moment in politics which, along with Brexit in the United Kingdom, fundamentally reshaped the political conversation in the West.
Now, with US-Russia relations at their lowest point since the Cold War, observers are taking a look back to understand how Russophobia grew to such epic proportions in the Western world. Security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program
Wednesday to examine the media response to Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and host Jamarl Thomas noted the influence of one person in particular in fueling anti-Russia hysteria.
“This all goes back to Hillary Clinton if I'm being honest,” said Thomas as Sleboda noted that Russophobia limited Trump’s options in diplomacy with Russia during his presidency. “The Democratic position [was that] it was Vladimir Putin who took Donald Trump under his wing and carried him, like the footprints thing, where Jesus carried the person when they only saw one set of footprints and that Putin is the reason that Trump got in office.”
25 September 2023, 12:04 GMT
“And Hillary Clinton breathlessly told everybody this in fact, that's what she ran on after the fact she lost,” Thomas added. “That was one of the things that she basically blamed. Democrats believe it to this day and they believe it because from their point of view, there was no way that this incompetent man beat our most qualified woman in the history of women in regards to politics,” the host pointed out.
“That skew is there because Hillary Clinton seeded the population with that nonsense. It's unfortunate, to be honest,” Thomas insisted.
Sleboda agreed with the assessment, adding, “there's no question she [Clinton] was a big player.”
“I mean, and she didn't stop at slurring Donald Trump, of course,” Sleboda noted. “She slurred members of her own party who were – Tulsi Gabbard – who were running for president, as a Russian agent simply because Tulsi Gabbard had positions on foreign policy that were critical of existing US foreign policy, including on events that led up to this conflict in Ukraine.”
“So, Hillary Clinton is just so pro-hegemon, you know, US playing the role of world hegemon that she's willing to slur even members of her own party,” the analyst concluded, “as being Putin's puppets, much less, of course, Donald Trump.”
Democrats have increasingly favored accusing their political opponents of ties to Russia since 2016, when members of the Hillary Clinton campaign devised
the tactic as a way to explain the candidate’s unanticipated loss to Donald Trump in that year’s presidential election.
“Within 24 hours of her [Clinton’s] concession speech, [Campaign manager Robby] Mook and [John] Podesta assembled her communications team at the Brooklyn headquarters to engineer the case that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up,” according to an account by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes.
“For a couple of hours, with Shake Shack containers littering the room, they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking
was the centerpiece of the argument.”
Senator Bernie Sanders has also engaged in the McCarthy-esque argument. “Who’s paying you?” the Vermont politician who aligns with the Democratic Party angrily asked
when confronted by a former campaign chief over his vote to arm Ukrainian neo-Nazis
.
As relations between the US and Russia sink even lower amid the United States’ failed effort to defeat Russia in the US-backed proxy war in Ukraine, one increasingly senses that liberals have picked up the “neo-McCarthyist” mantle of demonizing Russia, as host Melik Abdul pointed out. The only way to secure peace and prevent World War III may lie in electing, or reelecting, a president unbeholden to the US’ political and foreign policy establishment.