Israel Will Never Agree to Ceasefire Proposals of Hamas - Reports
Israel will never agree to ceasefire proposals made by the Hamas movement, which include withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing a source connected to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116634274_0:204:3072:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_3f5f761f570a4873e561a398d02afe7c.jpg
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Hamas has unveiled a three-phase ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, including a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, reconstruction of the infrastructure of the enclave and the exchange of hostages and bodies of the dead. The source told NBC News that Israel will "never agree" to withdraw its forces from the Gaza Strip.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
14:34 GMT 07.02.2024 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 07.02.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel will never agree to ceasefire proposals made by the Hamas movement, which include withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing a source connected to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Hamas has unveiled a three-phase ceasefire plan
in the Gaza Strip, including a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, reconstruction of the infrastructure of the enclave and the exchange of hostages and bodies of the dead.
The source told NBC News that Israel will "never agree" to withdraw its forces from the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip
. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages
are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza
.