International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/kremlin-explains-why-putin-chose-tucker-carlson-for-interview-1116648467.html
Kremlin Explains Why Putin Chose Tucker Carlson for Interview
Kremlin Explains Why Putin Chose Tucker Carlson for Interview
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has revealed on Tuesday why Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to be interviewed by the former Fox host.
2024-02-07T17:48+0000
2024-02-07T17:48+0000
world
russia
tucker carlson
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116647820_0:0:2928:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_69a2b8a00ff88305138afab19af5ad9c.jpg
Tucker Carlson maintains a position that differs from that of other Western journalists, according to Peskov.While Peskov did confirm that Carlson interviewed Putin during a personal meeting on Tuesday, he refrained from providing any further details about the interview.“After all, it was his [Carlson’s] interview, so let him share all the details when he is ready to publish it,” Peskov remarked.He also declined to disclose the details about any safety and security measures that might have been taken during the meeting between Putin and Carlson.Meanwhile, several Western journalists have lamented the fact that Putin only agreed to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson.“We’ve lodged several requests with the Kremlin in the last 18 months. Always a ‘no’ for us,” BBC’s Steve Rosenberg wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), disputing Carlson’s previous claim that “no Western journalist has bothered to interview" the Russian leader.CNN’s Christiane Amanpour also claimed that her network sought an interview with Putin since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.“It's absurd - we'll continue to ask for an interview, just as we have for years now,” she added.Famous American media personality and TV host Carlson made headlines after he was unexpectedly spotted in Moscow last weekend.His visit to the Russian capital quickly gave rise to speculation that he was going to interview Putin – speculations that were eventually confirmed as true by both the conservative commentator and the Kremlin.The interview is expected to be published on Carlson’s X page on February 8.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/tucker-carlson-releases-video-from-moscow-explaining-why-he-is-interviewing-president-putin-1116628955.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/watch-russians-tell-sputnik-what-they-think-about-tucker-carlson-1116605595.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116647820_199:0:2928:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fc407571c02724d6fbd55dcdc9c3265b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tucker carslon, kremlin, why putin agreed to speak to carlson, tucker carlson in moscow
tucker carslon, kremlin, why putin agreed to speak to carlson, tucker carlson in moscow

Kremlin Explains Why Putin Chose Tucker Carlson for Interview

17:48 GMT 07.02.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankTucker Carlson in Moscow
Tucker Carlson in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has revealed on Tuesday why Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to be interviewed by the former Fox host.
Tucker Carlson maintains a position that differs from that of other Western journalists, according to Peskov.
“His stance is by no means pro-Russian and it is not pro-Ukrainian – rather, it is pro-American,” the spokesman said. “But at least it differs from the stance of all these traditional Anglo-Saxon media.”
While Peskov did confirm that Carlson interviewed Putin during a personal meeting on Tuesday, he refrained from providing any further details about the interview.
“After all, it was his [Carlson’s] interview, so let him share all the details when he is ready to publish it,” Peskov remarked.
He also declined to disclose the details about any safety and security measures that might have been taken during the meeting between Putin and Carlson.
Tucker Carlson - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2024
World
Tucker Carlson Posts Video From Moscow on Why He's Interviewing President Putin
Yesterday, 18:53 GMT
Meanwhile, several Western journalists have lamented the fact that Putin only agreed to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson.
“We’ve lodged several requests with the Kremlin in the last 18 months. Always a ‘no’ for us,” BBC’s Steve Rosenberg wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), disputing Carlson’s previous claim that “no Western journalist has bothered to interview" the Russian leader.
CNN’s Christiane Amanpour also claimed that her network sought an interview with Putin since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.
“It's absurd - we'll continue to ask for an interview, just as we have for years now,” she added.
Famous American media personality and TV host Carlson made headlines after he was unexpectedly spotted in Moscow last weekend.
What do ordinary Russians think about Tucker Carlson? - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2024
Russia
Watch Russians Tell Sputnik What They Think About Tucker Carlson
5 February, 18:37 GMT
His visit to the Russian capital quickly gave rise to speculation that he was going to interview Putin – speculations that were eventually confirmed as true by both the conservative commentator and the Kremlin.
The interview is expected to be published on Carlson’s X page on February 8.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала