Kremlin Explains Why Putin Chose Tucker Carlson for Interview

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has revealed on Tuesday why Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to be interviewed by the former Fox host.

Tucker Carlson maintains a position that differs from that of other Western journalists, according to Peskov.While Peskov did confirm that Carlson interviewed Putin during a personal meeting on Tuesday, he refrained from providing any further details about the interview.“After all, it was his [Carlson’s] interview, so let him share all the details when he is ready to publish it,” Peskov remarked.He also declined to disclose the details about any safety and security measures that might have been taken during the meeting between Putin and Carlson.Meanwhile, several Western journalists have lamented the fact that Putin only agreed to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson.“We’ve lodged several requests with the Kremlin in the last 18 months. Always a ‘no’ for us,” BBC’s Steve Rosenberg wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), disputing Carlson’s previous claim that “no Western journalist has bothered to interview" the Russian leader.CNN’s Christiane Amanpour also claimed that her network sought an interview with Putin since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.“It's absurd - we'll continue to ask for an interview, just as we have for years now,” she added.Famous American media personality and TV host Carlson made headlines after he was unexpectedly spotted in Moscow last weekend.His visit to the Russian capital quickly gave rise to speculation that he was going to interview Putin – speculations that were eventually confirmed as true by both the conservative commentator and the Kremlin.The interview is expected to be published on Carlson’s X page on February 8.

