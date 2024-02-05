https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/tucker-carlsons-popularity-on-the-increase-in-russia-heres-why-1116602291.html

Tucker Carlson’s Popularity on the Increase in Russia: Here’s Why

Tucker Carlson’s Popularity on the Increase in Russia: Here’s Why

US political commentator Tucker Carlson came Moscow on February 3, amid speculation that the goal of the visit is to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. It seems the unofficial popularity rating of the ex-Fox News host in Russia is extremely high. Sputnik explores why.

2024-02-05T14:55+0000

2024-02-05T14:55+0000

2024-02-05T14:55+0000

world

us

russia

tucker carlson

popularity

ukraine

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

stance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116602126_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f0dca20e027b230a107c1f51e25a5b2d.jpg

In one video of Tucker Carlson meeting one of his Russian fans in Moscow, a man’s voice can be heard praising the 54­-year-old conservative commentator as the “best US journalist.”The former Fox News anchor is then seen thanking the man and lauding Moscow as a beautiful city that he had planned to visit for a long time.But why is Carlson so popular in Russia?Some Career FlashbacksFox News surprisingly announced that the company and Carlson had agreed to part ways in April last year, despite the fact that he hosted the network's top-rated program at the time.Numerous media reports suggested that Tucker was let go due to his coverage of some controversial topics - ranging from the January 6, 2021, US Capitol breach to the COVID-19 measures to White House support for Kiev in the Ukraine conflict.Others, however, insist that Carlson was fired for his criticism of Fox News' senior management.In early May, the ex­-Fox News host took to Twitter to announce a new show on this social networking giant’s venue. Tucker added that his new program will be "a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years." The Tucker on Twitter show was rebranded as Tucker on X shortly after the website changed its name.Tucker's Stance on Russia, US, UkraineWhen it comes to Carlson’s ever-increasing popularity in Russia, it’s safe to say that many Russians perceive him as a window to America, which allows them to learn about US domestic issues from sources other than the liberal press. On top of that, Carlson doesn’t hesitate to give his own thoughts on Russia as such.When a Fox News host, Tucker once hinted at his attitude toward Russia and its special military operation in Ukraine, making it plain that he is rooting for Moscow.Separately, the conservative commentator warned in one of his programs about the possibility of a "hot war" between the US and Russia. He urged his viewers not to discount such a scenario “no matter how far-fetched it may seem."He also once insisted that anti-Russian sanctions that Biden painted as a "moral victory" against Putin are damaging the US while the Russian president is "winning" the bilateral standoff.On Ukraine, Carlson minced no words when calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “sweaty and rat-like” and describing Ukraine as not “a democracy” but rather “a pure client state of the United States State Department.”Public Popularity Tucker remains the American journalist of choice for more than one million viewers who earlier signed up to the Russian-language YouTube channel CarlsonTV.Many users in the comment section praised Tucker, describing him as a "straightforward person who tells the whole truth." They expressed their desire for more "brave and honest individuals like him" to be in the US, a country which rguethey a is "drowning in lies and attempting to dictate to others how they should live."There are more than 46,000 subscribers to the CarlsonTV channel on Russia’s social media giant, VKontakte, where several users recently applauded Tucker’s decision to visit Moscow.Russian TV channels frequently include clips from Carlson's shows in their programs. This is because numerous political pundits in Russia believe that his partially pro-Russian stance, particularly regarding Ukraine and Biden, unwittingly or consciously evokes sympathy among Russian viewers. Chairman of the Union of Russian Journalists Vladimir Solovyov has meanwhile announced that Carlson will be welcomed into the organization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/tucker-carlson-says-does-not-think-he-would-be-good-pick-for-trumps-vice-president-1115548275.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/tucker-carlson-in-first-twitter-show-any-fair-person-thinks-ukraine-struck-kakhovka-hpp-1110969728.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

former fox news host tucker carlson, tucker carlson's growing popualrity rating in russia, ex-fox news anchor's pro-russian remarks, tucker carlson, tucker carlson in russia, tucker carlson in moscow