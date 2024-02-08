No Lawyer in US History Ever Worked With Case Like Trump’s - Ex-Attorney

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/no-lawyer-in-us-history-ever-worked-with-case-like-trumps---ex-attorney-1116658742.html

No legal lawyer in US history has ever worked on a case like that of former President Donald Trump, his ex-attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.

"There has been no case like this, not only for me but for any other in the history of this country," Tacopina said in an interview. The opportunity to work on a case this big was a once in a lifetime opportunity, he stated, adding that it was exciting to work on something so "historical and groundbreaking." Tacopina said that the political base in Trump's cases changes the whole standard process of normal legal steps or scenarios he was used to. Americans Believe Justice System Weaponized - Joe TacopinaMany people in the United States believe that the US judicial system has been weaponized, former Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.The attorney expressed hope that the over-politicized nature of Trump’s legal cases will serve as a warning for the future.Tacopina said he is not opining whether President Joe Biden is after Donald Trump or vice versa but it is the impression that many people have, the lawyer continued."Once you have that, you lose faith in the justice system," Tacopina warned.Tacopina withdrew from Trump’s legal team on January 15. He had represented Trump in a criminal case in Manhattan and in an appeal of the verdict in a lawsuit put forward by the writer E. Jean Carroll.In the Manhattan trial, Trump is accused of hiding hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.Nothing Can be Ruled Out in Trump Trials, Including Conviction, Jail Time - Ex-LawyerA prison sentence remains one of the possible outcomes of former President Donald Trump's legal woes because juries are people and not computers, his former attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.Tacopina noted that multiple factors can influence the way a jury member votes, including personal issues, animus or bias, making it difficult to predict the outcome of any case.He also pointed out that three of the four criminal cases against Trump are taking place in predominantly Democrat cities, and these politically unfavorable venues further add to the uncertainty in these cases.Trump is facing felony counts in Washington, DC, Atlanta, New York and Fort Pierce, Florida. Of these four cities, only Fort Pierce has more registered Republicans than Democrats.Tacopina withdrew from Trump’s legal team on January 15. He had represented Trump in a criminal case in Manhattan and in an appeal of the verdict in a lawsuit put forward by writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll, and ordered him to pay her $5 million.Overall, Trump faces a total of 91 charges in four criminal cases, which his Republican supporters call an attempt by the Democratic establishment to prevent him from returning to the White House. The most serious articles threaten Trump with 20 years in prison. If the punishment is determined by adding sentences, he could end up behind bars for several centuries.Tacopina is described as one of the most accomplished trial lawyers, with a long list of criminal case victories, representing, among others, former baseball star Alex Rodrigues, Fox News star Sean Hannity and Rihanna’s husband rapper A$AP Rocky.

