No Lawyer in US History Ever Worked With Case Like Trump’s - Ex-Attorney
04:49 GMT 08.02.2024 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 08.02.2024)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonFormer President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
NEW YORK CITY (Sputnik), Lenka White - No legal lawyer in US history has ever worked on a case like that of former President Donald Trump, his ex-attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.
"There has been no case like this, not only for me but for any other in the history of this country," Tacopina said in an interview.
Tacopina withdrew from Trump’s legal team on January 15.
The opportunity to work on a case this big was a once in a lifetime opportunity, he stated, adding that it was exciting to work on something so "historical and groundbreaking."
"We have never seen cases with political ramifications like this case, that were so politically motivated," the attorney stressed.
Tacopina said that the political base in Trump's cases changes the whole standard process of normal legal steps or scenarios he was used to.
Americans Believe Justice System Weaponized - Joe Tacopina
Many people in the United States believe that the US judicial system has been weaponized, former Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.
"Smart people actually think that the justice system has been weaponized. And it is a bad, bad feeling to have when you are supposed to live in the most free country in the world," Tacopina said in an interview.
The attorney expressed hope that the over-politicized nature of Trump’s legal cases will serve as a warning for the future.
"Hopefully it serves as a bit of a deterrent. Because it's not healthy for this country if we're now going to have sitting presidents going after political opponents, if that would become a new norm," Tacopina said.
Tacopina said he is not opining whether President Joe Biden is after Donald Trump or vice versa but it is the impression that many people have, the lawyer continued.
"Once you have that, you lose faith in the justice system," Tacopina warned.
In the Manhattan trial, Trump is accused of hiding hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Nothing Can be Ruled Out in Trump Trials, Including Conviction, Jail Time - Ex-Lawyer
A prison sentence remains one of the possible outcomes of former President Donald Trump's legal woes because juries are people and not computers, his former attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.
"So you have to not exclude the possibility that there will be conviction in one of these cases and with that comes potential punishment, including jail time, but that's a possibility," Tacopina said in an interview. " I'm not saying it's likely to happen or not likely to happen. It's just a possibility … It's not computer science. It's people, and people have to come together to make a decision."
Tacopina noted that multiple factors can influence the way a jury member votes, including personal issues, animus or bias, making it difficult to predict the outcome of any case.
He also pointed out that three of the four criminal cases against Trump are taking place in predominantly Democrat cities, and these politically unfavorable venues further add to the uncertainty in these cases.
Trump is facing felony counts in Washington, DC, Atlanta, New York and Fort Pierce, Florida. Of these four cities, only Fort Pierce has more registered Republicans than Democrats.
Tacopina withdrew from Trump’s legal team on January 15. He had represented Trump in a criminal case in Manhattan and in an appeal of the verdict in a lawsuit put forward by writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll, and ordered him to pay her $5 million.
Overall, Trump faces a total of 91 charges in four criminal cases, which his Republican supporters call an attempt by the Democratic establishment to prevent him from returning to the White House. The most serious articles threaten Trump with 20 years in prison. If the punishment is determined by adding sentences, he could end up behind bars for several centuries.
Tacopina is described as one of the most accomplished trial lawyers, with a long list of criminal case victories, representing, among others, former baseball star Alex Rodrigues, Fox News star Sean Hannity and Rihanna’s husband rapper A$AP Rocky.