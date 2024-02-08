https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/szijjarto-on-carlsons-putin-interview-exciting-thing-lets-see-impact-1116667398.html

Szijjarto on Carlson's Putin Interview: 'Exciting' Thing, 'Let's See Impact'

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik that Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin is an "exciting thing" and suggested waiting for reactions it will cause.

"Of course, it's an exciting thing, no question, because if Tucker Carlson makes an interview with President Putin, that's exciting. So we are curious what the President will say in the interview and let's see the impact," Szijjarto said.On Wednesday, Carlson announced that his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be made available from 6:00 p.m. EST (23:00 GMT) on February 8.Carlson announced on Tuesday that he organized an interview with Putin in Moscow out of a journalistic obligation to inform Americans about the realities of the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Wednesday that Carlson interviewed Putin on February 6.Carlson gained his fame as a host of the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, broadcast from 2016 to 2023. After his contract with the channel was terminated, he began running Tucker on Twitter show, among other things. During his career, he has interviewed former US President Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Argentine President Javier Milei and other politicians, as well as with world-renowned celebrities.

