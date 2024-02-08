https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/ukrainian-armed-forces-experiencing-acute-shortage-of-infantry-morale-falling---report-1116660733.html
Ukrainian Military Suffering Severe Shortage of Infantry, as Morale Plummets - Report
Ukrainian Military Suffering Severe Shortage of Infantry, as Morale Plummets - Report
Ukrainian troops are experiencing an acute shortage of infantry, the military is physically exhausted and its morale is falling, the US newspaper Washington Post reported, citing soldiers and commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
2024-02-08T10:33+0000
2024-02-08T10:33+0000
2024-02-08T11:09+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
verkhovna rada
valery zaluzhny
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116615889_0:0:2886:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_bbe0809c2842e71db8dd4df4fd105e01.jpg
Ukrainian troops are experiencing an acute shortage of infantry, the military is physically exhausted, and its morale is falling, US newspaper The Washington Post reported, citing soldiers and commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The Ukrainian military believes the shortage of personnel could have a domino effect, especially in winter, when weather conditions are difficult. Battalion commander Alexander told the publication that no one is joining the army, because "the state has failed to explain to them that they should go there."A lack of ammunition and weapons is also a problem for Ukrainian troops. According to one commander, his unit had received only 10 shells for two howitzers.The reports of acute troop shortages come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly preparing to replace his military chief, General Valery Zaluzhny. The question of how many new soldiers Ukraine needs to mobilize has been among the major stumbling blocks between the two. Zaluzhny previously told Zelensky that Ukraine needs nearly 500,000 new troops, but the latter privately and publicly pushed back on that figure.The draft law on mobilization was supported by Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, in the first reading on Wednesday. Unlike a previous version, it does not provide for the conscription of disabled people, but it significantly tightens the process itself.Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/kievs-bill-on-mobilization-throwing-more-ukrainians-into-meat-grinder--1116537509.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116615889_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bcb7a441fb488c53a196e9bb3f8666.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian troops, shortage of infantry, ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian troops, shortage of infantry, ukrainian armed forces
Ukrainian Military Suffering Severe Shortage of Infantry, as Morale Plummets - Report
10:33 GMT 08.02.2024 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 08.02.2024)
The Ukrainian government introduced a new bill on mobilization in the Verkhovna Rada on January 30. On Wednesday, the parliament passed it in the first reading.
Ukrainian troops are experiencing an acute shortage of infantry, the military is physically exhausted, and its morale is falling, US newspaper The Washington Post reported, citing soldiers and commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Ukrainian military believes the shortage of personnel could have a domino effect, especially in winter, when weather conditions are difficult.
"You can feel that people are morally and physically exhausted," the publication quoted a Ukrainian commander, who identified himself as Sergei, as saying.
Battalion commander Alexander told the publication that no one is joining the army, because "the state has failed to explain to them that they should go there."
A lack of ammunition and weapons is also a problem for Ukrainian troops
. According to one commander, his unit had received only 10 shells for two howitzers.
The reports of acute troop shortages come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly preparing to replace
his military chief, General Valery Zaluzhny. The question of how many new soldiers Ukraine needs to mobilize has been among the major stumbling blocks between the two. Zaluzhny previously told Zelensky that Ukraine needs nearly 500,000 new troops, but the latter privately and publicly pushed back on that figure.
The draft law on mobilization was supported
by Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, in the first reading on Wednesday. Unlike a previous version, it does not provide for the conscription of disabled people, but it significantly tightens the process itself.
Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.