Ukrainian Military Suffering Severe Shortage of Infantry, as Morale Plummets - Report

Ukrainian troops are experiencing an acute shortage of infantry, the military is physically exhausted and its morale is falling, the US newspaper Washington Post reported, citing soldiers and commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

2024-02-08T10:33+0000

2024-02-08T10:33+0000

2024-02-08T11:09+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116615889_0:0:2886:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_bbe0809c2842e71db8dd4df4fd105e01.jpg

Ukrainian troops are experiencing an acute shortage of infantry, the military is physically exhausted, and its morale is falling, US newspaper The Washington Post reported, citing soldiers and commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The Ukrainian military believes the shortage of personnel could have a domino effect, especially in winter, when weather conditions are difficult. Battalion commander Alexander told the publication that no one is joining the army, because "the state has failed to explain to them that they should go there."A lack of ammunition and weapons is also a problem for Ukrainian troops. According to one commander, his unit had received only 10 shells for two howitzers.The reports of acute troop shortages come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly preparing to replace his military chief, General Valery Zaluzhny. The question of how many new soldiers Ukraine needs to mobilize has been among the major stumbling blocks between the two. Zaluzhny previously told Zelensky that Ukraine needs nearly 500,000 new troops, but the latter privately and publicly pushed back on that figure.The draft law on mobilization was supported by Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, in the first reading on Wednesday. Unlike a previous version, it does not provide for the conscription of disabled people, but it significantly tightens the process itself.Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

