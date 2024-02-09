https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/carlson-putin-interview-smashed-us-media-censorship-wall---ex-asst-defense-secretary-1116704085.html

Carlson-Putin Interview Smashed US Media Censorship Wall - Ex-Asst. Defense Secretary

Carlson-Putin Interview Smashed US Media Censorship Wall - Ex-Asst. Defense Secretary

Russian President Vladimir Putin broke through the impenetrable barrier of Western mainstream media’s censorship to present directly to the American and European publics his proposals to end the Ukraine conflict, former US assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik on Friday

2024-02-09T18:47+0000

2024-02-09T18:47+0000

2024-02-09T18:47+0000

russia

putin’s interview with tucker carlson

vladimir putin

tucker carlson

chas w. freeman

russia

ukraine

nato

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116703365_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a824ce6849566301db9782681a658f3.jpg

"Tucker Carlson has done the American public an enormous favor by offering it an opportunity to break past the wall of censorship by our oligopoly media and hear Mr. Putin directly," Freeman said. In his two-hour long interview with Carlson, the Russian president listed Moscow's conditions for bringing NATO's proxy full-scale war against Russia in Ukraine to a halt. Freeman said Putin was reiterating proposals to end the war he had repeatedly offered before and that Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul in 2022 had wanted to accept before being pressured by the US and its NATO allies to reject. Putin confirmed to Carlson that Russia favored a “negotiated settlement” to the crisis in Ukraine, saying that it would be up to Kiev and its Western partners whether or not to accept it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/in-carlson-interview-putin-outlined-concrete-conditions-for-resolution-of-ukrainian-crisis-1116698002.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin carlson, carlson-putin interview, highlights from the carlson-putin interview, what did putin say in carlson-putin interview, putin on nato, putin on ukraine