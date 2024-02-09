https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/elon-musk-calls-us-decision-to-weaponize-dollar-a-dumb-move-1116696583.html

Elon Musk Calls US Decision to Weaponize Dollar a 'Dumb Move'

US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk has called the US decision to weaponize the dollar a "dumb move", commenting on social network X (formerly Twitter), on an excerpt of Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk has called the US decision to weaponize the dollar a "dumb move", commenting on social network X (formerly Twitter) on a clip from Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.The Russian president said in his interview with Carlson that one of the grossest strategic mistakes of the US political leadership is the use of the dollar as an instrument of foreign policy struggle. The president added that the dollar is the foundation of the pillars of US power. US journalist Tucker Carlson published an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his website on Friday evening Moscow time, posting it on social network X and YouTube. Within about 11 hours the video had already received more than 90 million views on X and 3.8 million views on YouTube.

