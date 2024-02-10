https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/russian-serviceman-reveals-what-ammunition-drones-use-in-special-op-zone-1116707708.html
Russian Serviceman Reveals What Ammunition Drones Use in Special Op Zone
The Russian military on the left bank of the Dnepr River is actively using standardized ammunition for dropping from drones, the commander of a drone unit told a Sputnik correspondent who observed the combat work of Russian drone operators on the front line in the Kherson area.
Before a combat flight, a drone with loaded ammunition is installed on a special launch platform. This is a foldable plastic stand that keeps the drone stable above the ground so it can safely take off with the ammunition attached.After takeoff, the operator guides the drone to the target, the device then hovers over the previously identified and verified enemy object, and performs a drop. The drone's camera records the successful detonation of the munition. The drone then conducts reconnaissance of the area and returns back to base.
Drones have become increasingly popular in modern warfare due to their versatility and effectiveness in various military operations. They offer several advantages over traditional manned aircraft, including lower operating costs, reduced risk to human life, and greater flexibility in terms of mission duration and payload capacity.
Russian forces on the left bank of the Dnepr River use standardized ammunition, the commander of a drone unit told Sputnik's
correspondent observing the combat work of Russian drone operators
on the front line in the Kherson area.
"Domestic manufacturers began to help us with standardized ammunition, which have different types, different sizes and perform different functions. There is cumulative projectile - burning and flammable. There are fragmentation-fugitive ones of various sizes: 0.3, 0.5, 1, and so on, which are used to hit targets in the same way as a VOG-25 fragmentation grenade," the fighter said.
Before a combat flight
, a drone with loaded ammunition is installed on a special launch platform. This is a foldable plastic stand that keeps the drone stable above the ground so it can safely take off with the ammunition attached.
After takeoff, the operator guides the drone to the target, the device then hovers over the previously identified and verified enemy object, and performs a drop. The drone's camera records the successful detonation of the munition. The drone then conducts reconnaissance of the area and returns back to base.