https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/russian-serviceman-reveals-what-ammunition-drones-use-in-special-op-zone-1116707708.html

Russian Serviceman Reveals What Ammunition Drones Use in Special Op Zone

Russian Serviceman Reveals What Ammunition Drones Use in Special Op Zone

The Russian military on the left bank of the Dnepr River is actively using standardized ammunition for dropping from drones, the commander of a drone unit told a Sputnik correspondent who observed the combat work of Russian drone operators on the front line in the Kherson area.

2024-02-10T07:17+0000

2024-02-10T07:17+0000

2024-02-10T07:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

drones

armed drones

russia

kherson

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116263258_0:130:3180:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_0f5d30e021e484bd78a5a720146f399f.jpg

Russian forces on the left bank of the Dnepr River use standardized ammunition, the commander of a drone unit told Sputnik's correspondent observing the combat work of Russian drone operators on the front line in the Kherson area.Before a combat flight, a drone with loaded ammunition is installed on a special launch platform. This is a foldable plastic stand that keeps the drone stable above the ground so it can safely take off with the ammunition attached.After takeoff, the operator guides the drone to the target, the device then hovers over the previously identified and verified enemy object, and performs a drop. The drone's camera records the successful detonation of the munition. The drone then conducts reconnaissance of the area and returns back to base.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russian-troops-destroyed-over-12000-ukrainian-drones-since-start-of-special-op---mod-1116664904.html

russia

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ammunition for drones, dropping from drones, russian military