Russian Troops Destroyed Over 12,000 Ukrainian Drones Since Start of Special Op - MoD

On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared the latest developments on the course of the special operation.

"Since the start of the special military operation Russian troops have destroyed a total of 570 [enemy] aircraft, 265 helicopters, 12,040 UAVs, 462 surface-to-air missiles, 14,938 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,218 MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) vehicles, 7,995 artillery and mortar units, as well as 18,369 special military vehicles," the MoD said.Advancing Onward Through the Donetsk RegionThe MoD also reported on the fact that Russian forced have gained better strategic ground throughout the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).The MoD report also said that Ukrainian military lost up to 310 soldiers, a tank and four vehicles. During a counter battery mission, Russian units destroyed a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, a D-20 howitzer, a D-30 weapon and a MT-12 anti-tank gun.Developments in the Kherson and Krasny Liman RegionsIn the last 24 hours, Russian units hit up to 25 Ukrainian soldiers, a US-made HIMARS MLRS combat vehicle, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system in the Kherson area, the MoD noted.Ukraine has also lost up to 230 soldiers in the Krasny Liman area, as well as over 155 soldiers south of Donetsk direction, the MoD stated.

