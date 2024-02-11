International
Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain in Border Row
Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain in Border Row
Polish farmers spilled Ukrainian grain on the road near the border village of Dorohusk on Sunday in a protest against unchecked Ukrainian food imports.
Rafal Mekler, one of the protest's organizers and a member of the right-wing Confederation alliance, shared photos on social media that showed grain strewn around on a motorway in southeastern Poland.Polish farmers have been protesting nationwide since Friday to raise awareness of their shrinking livelihoods as imports from non-EU countries undercut prices. Similar protests have been held in Germany, Italy and France.
Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain in Border Row

23:02 GMT 11.02.2024
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish farmers spilled Ukrainian grain on the road near the border village of Dorohusk on Sunday in a protest against unchecked Ukrainian food imports.
Rafal Mekler, one of the protest's organizers and a member of the right-wing Confederation alliance, shared photos on social media that showed grain strewn around on a motorway in southeastern Poland.
"In Dorohusk, farmers spilled grain from trucks, and the trucks are returning to Ukraine," Mekler wrote.
Polish farmers have been protesting nationwide since Friday to raise awareness of their shrinking livelihoods as imports from non-EU countries undercut prices. Similar protests have been held in Germany, Italy and France.
With a legion of tractors, farmers block the A4 highway near Jossigny, east of Paris, amid nationwide protests called by several farmers unions over pay, tax and regulation issues. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
Multimedia
Farmer Protests Spreading Like Wildfire Across Europe
31 January, 08:40 GMT
