https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/polish-farmers-spill-ukrainian-grain-in-border-row-1116734653.html
Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain in Border Row
Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain in Border Row
Polish farmers spilled Ukrainian grain on the road near the border village of Dorohusk on Sunday in a protest against unchecked Ukrainian food imports.
2024-02-11T23:02+0000
2024-02-11T23:02+0000
2024-02-11T23:02+0000
world
european union (eu)
poland
ukraine
grain
grain exports
europe's farmer protests
farmers
protest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116733359_0:404:719:808_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2f455d904f078c9e671ce7a2b14e70.jpg
Rafal Mekler, one of the protest's organizers and a member of the right-wing Confederation alliance, shared photos on social media that showed grain strewn around on a motorway in southeastern Poland.Polish farmers have been protesting nationwide since Friday to raise awareness of their shrinking livelihoods as imports from non-EU countries undercut prices. Similar protests have been held in Germany, Italy and France.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/farmer-protests-spreading-like-wildfire-across-europe-1116508413.html
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116733359_0:337:719:876_1920x0_80_0_0_0884212a9f8bc4fa8f55e10d5dbb4e28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
polish farmers, ukrainian grain, ukraine grain export, village of dorohusk, ukrainian food imports
polish farmers, ukrainian grain, ukraine grain export, village of dorohusk, ukrainian food imports
Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain in Border Row
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish farmers spilled Ukrainian grain on the road near the border village of Dorohusk on Sunday in a protest against unchecked Ukrainian food imports.
Rafal Mekler, one of the protest's organizers and a member of the right-wing Confederation alliance, shared photos on social media that showed grain strewn around on a motorway in southeastern Poland.
"In Dorohusk, farmers spilled grain from trucks, and the trucks are returning to Ukraine," Mekler wrote.
Polish farmers have been protesting nationwide since Friday to raise awareness of their shrinking livelihoods as imports from non-EU countries undercut prices. Similar protests have been held in Germany
, Italy
and France
.