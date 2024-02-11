https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/polish-farmers-spill-ukrainian-grain-in-border-row-1116734653.html

Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain in Border Row

Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain in Border Row

Polish farmers spilled Ukrainian grain on the road near the border village of Dorohusk on Sunday in a protest against unchecked Ukrainian food imports.

2024-02-11T23:02+0000

2024-02-11T23:02+0000

2024-02-11T23:02+0000

world

european union (eu)

poland

ukraine

grain

grain exports

europe's farmer protests

farmers

protest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116733359_0:404:719:808_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2f455d904f078c9e671ce7a2b14e70.jpg

Rafal Mekler, one of the protest's organizers and a member of the right-wing Confederation alliance, shared photos on social media that showed grain strewn around on a motorway in southeastern Poland.Polish farmers have been protesting nationwide since Friday to raise awareness of their shrinking livelihoods as imports from non-EU countries undercut prices. Similar protests have been held in Germany, Italy and France.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/farmer-protests-spreading-like-wildfire-across-europe-1116508413.html

poland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

polish farmers, ukrainian grain, ukraine grain export, village of dorohusk, ukrainian food imports