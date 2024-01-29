https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/russian-troops-liberate-tabayevka-settlement-near-kharkov---mod-1116464035.html

Russian Troops Liberate Tabayevka Settlement Near Kharkov - MoD

Russian Troops Liberate Tabayevka Settlement Near Kharkov - MoD

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared incoming reports on the liberation of the village of Tabayevka near Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and the advance of Russian troops in other areas of the special operation zone.

2024-01-29T11:13+0000

2024-01-29T11:13+0000

2024-01-29T11:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

kharkov

russia

donetsk people’s republic

dpr

msta

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116313802_0:181:2998:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_06ddb4ea5f5083b362d5d2456f2f73a9.jpg

In the course of the special military operation, Russian units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the village of Tabayevka in the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.In addition, Russian forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian 30th and 32nd mechanized brigades near Sinkovka. Near Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces lost up to 30 soldiers, two armored vehicles, three pickup trucks and one Msta-B howitzer. In addition, the Ministry of Defense published military reports on the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk and Krasny Liman. Over the past day, Russian forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops near Donetsk and another one south of Donetsk."Enemy losses amounted to up to 280 soldiers, one tank and three vehicles [near Krasny Liman]," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev also lost up to 210 soldiers in the Donetsk area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russian-troops-liberate-veseloye-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1116250817.html

donetsk

kharkov

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine