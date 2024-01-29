International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/russian-troops-liberate-tabayevka-settlement-near-kharkov---mod-1116464035.html
Russian Troops Liberate Tabayevka Settlement Near Kharkov - MoD
Russian Troops Liberate Tabayevka Settlement Near Kharkov - MoD
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared incoming reports on the liberation of the village of Tabayevka near Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and the advance of Russian troops in other areas of the special operation zone.
2024-01-29T11:13+0000
2024-01-29T11:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
kharkov
russia
donetsk people’s republic
dpr
msta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116313802_0:181:2998:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_06ddb4ea5f5083b362d5d2456f2f73a9.jpg
In the course of the special military operation, Russian units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the village of Tabayevka in the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.In addition, Russian forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian 30th and 32nd mechanized brigades near Sinkovka. Near Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces lost up to 30 soldiers, two armored vehicles, three pickup trucks and one Msta-B howitzer. In addition, the Ministry of Defense published military reports on the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk and Krasny Liman. Over the past day, Russian forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops near Donetsk and another one south of Donetsk."Enemy losses amounted to up to 280 soldiers, one tank and three vehicles [near Krasny Liman]," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev also lost up to 210 soldiers in the Donetsk area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russian-troops-liberate-veseloye-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1116250817.html
donetsk
kharkov
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116313802_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dec654d2b1fa24cc2ec48b6fa390f3d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

Russian Troops Liberate Tabayevka Settlement Near Kharkov - MoD

11:13 GMT 29.01.2024
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian artillerymen stand near a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm towed howitzer at the firing position, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, at unknown location.
Russian artillerymen stand near a 2A65 Msta-B 152 mm towed howitzer at the firing position, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, at unknown location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2024
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared incoming reports on the liberation of the village of Tabayevka near Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and the advance of Russian troops in other areas of the special operation zone.
In the course of the special military operation, Russian units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the village of Tabayevka in the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
In addition, Russian forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian 30th and 32nd mechanized brigades near Sinkovka. Near Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces lost up to 30 soldiers, two armored vehicles, three pickup trucks and one Msta-B howitzer.
Customized T-80s from the 200-th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Southern Group of Forces in the special operation zone near Soledar, Donetsk, June 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
18 January, 15:50 GMT
In addition, the Ministry of Defense published military reports on the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk and Krasny Liman. Over the past day, Russian forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops near Donetsk and another one south of Donetsk.
"Enemy losses amounted to up to 280 soldiers, one tank and three vehicles [near Krasny Liman]," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev also lost up to 210 soldiers in the Donetsk area.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала