Russian Troops Liberate Tabayevka Settlement Near Kharkov - MoD
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) shared incoming reports on the liberation of the village of Tabayevka near Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and the advance of Russian troops in other areas of the special operation zone.
2024-01-29T11:13+0000
In the course of the special military operation, Russian units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the village of Tabayevka in the Kharkov region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.In addition, Russian forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian 30th and 32nd mechanized brigades near Sinkovka. Near Kupyansk, Ukrainian forces lost up to 30 soldiers, two armored vehicles, three pickup trucks and one Msta-B howitzer. In addition, the Ministry of Defense published military reports on the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk and Krasny Liman. Over the past day, Russian forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops near Donetsk and another one south of Donetsk."Enemy losses amounted to up to 280 soldiers, one tank and three vehicles [near Krasny Liman]," the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that Kiev also lost up to 210 soldiers in the Donetsk area.
