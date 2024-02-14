https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/israel-receives-no-new-proposals-from-hamas-in-cairo-on-release-of-hostages---netanyahu-1116782882.html

Israel Receives No New Proposals From Hamas in Cairo on Release of Hostages - Netanyahu

Israel has not received any new proposals from the Palestinian movement Hamas in Cairo on the issue of the release of hostages, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

2024-02-14T16:21+0000

2024-02-14T16:21+0000

2024-02-14T16:21+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:2525:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd1357ce2d3e33c6b6fe2be75ee55f8.jpg

"Israel has not received any new offers from Hamas in Cairo on the release of hostages... Changes in the position of Hamas will allow negotiations to move forward," the office said in a statement.Netanyahu's remarks come amid continued negotiations on a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar.The release of hostages still held in Gaza has become one of the key issues in social and political debate in Israel in recent months. Mass demonstrations in support of the hostages' families have been held regularly across the country, with protesters demanding that the Israeli government find a way to release the captives at all costs.In late January, the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar representatives agreed in Paris on the basics of the new step-by-step deal to release hostages in Gaza. Final agreements have not yet been reached, since Israel considers Hamas' demand to stop the hostilities and withdraw troops from Gaza unacceptable.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 27,700 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

