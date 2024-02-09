https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/bidens-failed-strategy-on-southern-border-deliberate---ex-us-homeland-security-chief-1116702223.html
Biden's 'Failed' Strategy on Southern Border 'Deliberate' - Ex-US Homeland Security Chief
Former acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Sputnik that the Biden administration's failed strategy on the US-Mexico border is deliberate
"The current administration's failed border strategy is deliberate, prompting states - spearheaded by Texas - to rightfully push back," Wolf said. "Governor [Greg] Abbott has been compelled to take unprecedented actions due to the Biden Administration's refusal to fulfill its duty in securing our southern border."
The Biden administration should embrace Texas's assistance on the US southern border
as a force multiplier rather than persistently challenge its efforts in court, Wolf said.
Abbott has surged National Guard troops and state police officers to the southern border to help deter record illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border. Most of the illegal immigrants have been coming through various spots along the Texas-Mexico border
, such as Eagle Pass and Del Rio.
However, the Biden administration has challenged some of Texas' methods to secure the border
. Last month, the US Supreme Court ruled that federal agents can cut the razor wire fencing Texas installed on the US-Mexico border, but it does not require the state to remove it.
The Biden administration also recently asked the Supreme Court to prevent the Texas National Guard from blocking federal Border Patrol agents from accessing a stretch of land along the US southern border town Eagle Pass, Texas.
The Texas Military Department explained that its action to block off federal agents was to "prepare for future illegal immigrant surges and to restrict access to organizations that perpetuate illegal immigrant crossings in the park and greater Eagle Pass area."
Abbott has vowed to defy federal efforts that prevent Texas from securing its border with Mexico.
Failed Efforts In Congress to Pass Border Policy Reforms
On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked a $118 billion national security supplemental package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and border policy reforms. Republicans claim the reforms in the bill would not do enough to deter illegal immigration to the United States.
House Speaker Mike Johnson also said the bill would be "dead on arrival" if it ever reaches the lower chamber.
"The Senate bill has significant flaws, failing to resolve the border crisis and, in certain aspects, exacerbating the situation," Wolf said. "Despite containing some commendable provisions, they are nullified by clauses permitting an unprecedented level of illegal immigration to persist, perpetuating the Biden Administration's catch-and-release policy, and allocating billions of taxpayer dollars to nonprofit groups that are complicit in the border crisis."
The Biden Administration doesn't need a new bill to fix the border crisis
, Wolf said.
"They possess the necessary executive authority to address the crisis, yet persist in eschewing the proven policies of the Trump Administration," Wolf added.
NBC News reported that President Joe Biden is considering using executive authority to deter illegal immigration as it seems Congress will not be able to agree on a border security reform bill anytime soon.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) documented more than 302,000 migrant encounters in December, marking the highest single-month figure ever recorded. The Biden administration has also experienced three consecutive years of record numbers of illegal migration on the southern border.