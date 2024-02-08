https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/us-senate-advances-95bln-ukraine-israel-aid-bill-1116673376.html

US Senate Advances $95Bln Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill

US Senate Advances $95Bln Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill

The US Senate on Thursday advanced a $95 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Israel and Ukraine, after lawmakers rejected a version of the legislation with border policy measures

More than 60 senators have voted in favor of motion to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the bill, although voting continues. Senators passed a motion to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the bill in a vote of 67-32, with 60 votes required to advance the bill.On Wednesday, the Senate blocked a larger $118 billion supplemental funding bill, which included border policy measures alongside foreign aid and national security funding. The $95 billion version advanced on Thursday includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.US Senator Rand Paul voted against advancing the bill and called on lawmakers to address domestic security first.US Senator Lindsey Graham also voted against advancing the bill, citing concerns about US border security, but reiterated his support for Ukraine and Israel in a statement on X (former Twitter). The Senate should not rush the legislative process, the statement said.US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that House lawmakers will insist on beginning national security with border security.US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he hopes to reach a deal with Republicans on an amendment process for the bill. Senators will continue working on the legislation until the “job is done,” Schumer said after advancing the bill.

