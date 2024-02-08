https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/us-senate-advances-95bln-ukraine-israel-aid-bill-1116673376.html
The US Senate on Thursday advanced a $95 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Israel and Ukraine, after lawmakers rejected a version of the legislation with border policy measures
More than 60 senators have voted in favor of motion to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the bill, although voting continues. Senators passed a motion to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the bill in a vote of 67-32, with 60 votes required to advance the bill.On Wednesday, the Senate blocked a larger $118 billion supplemental funding bill, which included border policy measures alongside foreign aid and national security funding. The $95 billion version advanced on Thursday includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.US Senator Rand Paul voted against advancing the bill and called on lawmakers to address domestic security first.US Senator Lindsey Graham also voted against advancing the bill, citing concerns about US border security, but reiterated his support for Ukraine and Israel in a statement on X (former Twitter). The Senate should not rush the legislative process, the statement said.US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that House lawmakers will insist on beginning national security with border security.US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he hopes to reach a deal with Republicans on an amendment process for the bill. Senators will continue working on the legislation until the “job is done,” Schumer said after advancing the bill.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Thursday advanced a $95 billion supplemental funding bill with aid for Israel and Ukraine, after lawmakers rejected a version of the legislation with border policy measures.
More than 60 senators have voted in favor of motion to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the bill, although voting continues. Senators passed a motion to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to the legislative vehicle for the bill in a vote of 67-32, with 60 votes required to advance the bill.
On Wednesday, the Senate blocked
a larger $118 billion
supplemental funding bill, which included border policy measures alongside foreign aid and national security
funding.
The $95 billion version advanced on Thursday
includes more than $60 billion
for Ukraine and $14 billion
for Israel.
US Senator Rand Paul
voted against advancing the bill and called on lawmakers to address domestic security first.
“It’s a terrible idea to put forward and pass a bill that tries to secure other countries’ borders before we secure our own,” Paul said on Thursday via social media platform X (former Twitter). “This bill sends the message to Americans that their elected officials don’t care about them.”
US Senator Lindsey Graham
also voted against advancing the bill, citing concerns about US border security, but reiterated his support for Ukraine and Israel in a statement on X (former Twitter). The Senate should not rush the legislative process, the statement said.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson
said on Wednesday that House lawmakers will insist on beginning national security with border security.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
said that he hopes to reach a deal with Republicans on an amendment process for the bill. Senators will continue working on the legislation until the “job is done
,” Schumer said after advancing the bill.