US Sanctions Against Journalist Carlson Would Show True Face of Dictatorship in US - Putin
US Sanctions Against Journalist Carlson Would Show True Face of Dictatorship in US - Putin
US sanctions against American journalist Tucker Carlson after his visit to Russia would show the true face of the modern liberal and democratic dictatorship in the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
“But from the point of view of making people all over the world understand what a modern liberal-democratic, in quotes, dictatorship, which is allegedly represented in today’s ruling class of the United States, is, this would be nice. Thus, they would show their true face,” Putin told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin when asked about possible US sanctions against Carlson. He said everything is possible these days in the United States. Last week, the Russian president sat down for an interview with Carlson, discussing the Ukraine conflict, the Nord Stream sabotage, Russia-NATO relations, artificial intelligence, and other topics. The interview has attracted huge interest around the world. The video has been viewed 201 million times on X (formerly Twitter). The number of views of the video on YouTube has exceeded 16.8 million. Prior to the interview release, Carlson faced criticism from his Western colleagues for the very fact of sitting down with the Russian leader.
US Sanctions Against Journalist Carlson Would Show True Face of Dictatorship in US - Putin

00:15 GMT 15.02.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US journalist Tucker Carlson are seen during an interview at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - US sanctions against American journalist Tucker Carlson after his visit to Russia would show the true face of the modern liberal and democratic dictatorship in the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
“But from the point of view of making people all over the world understand what a modern liberal-democratic, in quotes, dictatorship, which is allegedly represented in today’s ruling class of the United States, is, this would be nice. Thus, they would show their true face,” Putin told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin when asked about possible US sanctions against Carlson.
He said everything is possible these days in the United States.
Last week, the Russian president sat down for an interview with Carlson, discussing the Ukraine conflict, the Nord Stream sabotage, Russia-NATO relations, artificial intelligence, and other topics.
The interview has attracted huge interest around the world. The video has been viewed 201 million times on X (formerly Twitter). The number of views of the video on YouTube has exceeded 16.8 million.
Prior to the interview release, Carlson faced criticism from his Western colleagues for the very fact of sitting down with the Russian leader.
