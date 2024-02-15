https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-sanctions-against-journalist-carlson-would-show-true-face-of-dictatorship-in-us---putin-1116789243.html

US Sanctions Against Journalist Carlson Would Show True Face of Dictatorship in US - Putin

US Sanctions Against Journalist Carlson Would Show True Face of Dictatorship in US - Putin

US sanctions against American journalist Tucker Carlson after his visit to Russia would show the true face of the modern liberal and democratic dictatorship in the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2024-02-15T00:15+0000

2024-02-15T00:15+0000

2024-02-15T00:19+0000

world

tucker carlson

russia

vladimir putin

ukraine

us

us hegemony

free speech

freedom of speech

free press

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/09/1116689388_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_166746233972a216af4a8533ae07e11f.jpg

“But from the point of view of making people all over the world understand what a modern liberal-democratic, in quotes, dictatorship, which is allegedly represented in today’s ruling class of the United States, is, this would be nice. Thus, they would show their true face,” Putin told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin when asked about possible US sanctions against Carlson. He said everything is possible these days in the United States. Last week, the Russian president sat down for an interview with Carlson, discussing the Ukraine conflict, the Nord Stream sabotage, Russia-NATO relations, artificial intelligence, and other topics. The interview has attracted huge interest around the world. The video has been viewed 201 million times on X (formerly Twitter). The number of views of the video on YouTube has exceeded 16.8 million. Prior to the interview release, Carlson faced criticism from his Western colleagues for the very fact of sitting down with the Russian leader.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/tucker-carlson-threatened-with-death-sanctions-for-putin-interview-1116656293.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tucker carlson, tucker carlson interview vladimir putin, tucker carlson in moscow, tucker carlson in russia, death threat, sanctions on carlson, us hegemony, us media, media censorship, us surveillance