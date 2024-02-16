https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/russian-air-defenses-destroy-5-drones-over-belgorod-region-black-sea---mod-1116813578.html
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 5 Drones Over Belgorod Region, Black Sea - MoD
Russian air defenses shot down five Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region (1 UAV) and over the Black Sea (4 UAVs),” the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region (1 UAV) and over the Black Sea (4 UAVs),” the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones
and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.