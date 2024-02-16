https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/russian-air-defenses-destroy-5-drones-over-belgorod-region-black-sea---mod-1116813578.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 5 Drones Over Belgorod Region, Black Sea - MoD

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 5 Drones Over Belgorod Region, Black Sea - MoD

Russian air defenses shot down five Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-02-16T04:21+0000

2024-02-16T04:21+0000

2024-02-16T04:21+0000

russia

belgorod region

black sea

russia

russian defense ministry

air defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_0:140:2200:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_af7d8634ccd39d351e8f7a41c1c1fd68.jpg

“This night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod Region (1 UAV) and over the Black Sea (4 UAVs),” the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/ukraines-drone-attack-causes-fire-at-oil-depot-in-russias-kursk-region---governor-1116788103.html

belgorod region

black sea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry, belgorod region and the black sea