Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Down 33 Ukrainian Drones Over 5 Regions Overnight - MoD
Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian drones over the regions of Kaluga, Voronezh, Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 33 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on Russia's territory was stopped. On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod (four drones), Voronezh (four drones), Kursk (one drone), Bryansk (18 drones) and Kaluga (six drones) regions," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
06:16 GMT 17.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian drones over the regions of Kaluga, Voronezh, Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 33 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on Russia's territory was stopped. On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod (four drones), Voronezh (four drones), Kursk (one drone), Bryansk (18 drones) and Kaluga (six drones) regions," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
