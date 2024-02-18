https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/watch-ukrainian-armed-forces-retreat-from-avdeyevka-1116858746.html

Watch Ukrainian Armed Forces Retreat From Avdeyevka

The withdrawal from Avdeyevka is a turning point in the further liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic, the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a clear sign of the incapacity of the Ukrainian authorities, the Senator of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Natalia Nikonorova told Sputnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of the chaotic flight of Ukrainian units from Avdeyevka.The withdrawal from Avdeyevka was a turning point in the liberation of the Donetsk region, and the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was a clear sign of the failure of the Ukrainian authorities, the Senator of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Natalia Nikonorova told Sputnik.According to the legislator, the liberation of Avdeyevka will undoubtedly have a significant impact both on the balance of forces and on the course of hostilities in the Donetsk region."The enemy lost a major defensive node, the construction of which has been carried out continuously since 2015, and was forced to hastily withdraw its troops to positions less suitable for defense," she noted.Although the enemy has precision weapons with a range of over 100 kilometers, "the possibility of their use will be significantly limited, since the increase in distance complicates the conditions for reconnaissance, correction, as well as the use of attack UAVs," she concluded.On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces had taken full control of the city of Avdeyevka in the DPR. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian military on the success and the important victory.

