US Strikes Military Equipment in Houthi-Controlled Part of Yemen - CENTCOM
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday its forces had carried out four strikes against military equipment of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, which allegedly posed a threat to US vessels passing through the Red Sea
2024-02-15T13:03+0000
"On Feb. 14, between the hours of 1p.m. – 7:30p.m. (Sanaa time) [10:00-16:30 GMT], U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), three mobile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and one explosive unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement. The equipment presented an urgent threat to the US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region, the command stated, adding that the actions of the US forces had been solely aimed at protecting the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday its forces had carried out four strikes against military equipment of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, which allegedly posed a threat to US vessels passing through the Red Sea.