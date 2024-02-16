https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/us-lawmakers-unveil-66bln-foreign-aid-border-security-bill---statement-1116828178.html
A bipartisan group of US House lawmakers on Friday unveiled a $66.32 billion spending bill with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as border security measures
US Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Jared Golden, Don Bacon and others released a statement on the legislation — dubbed the Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act — after US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that House lawmakers would not hold a vote on a $95 billion spending bill passed by the US Senate. The border security and national security appropriations would only be active for one year after enactment, the statement added. Moreover, the legislation provides $4.91 billion to support US and allied deterrence operations in the Indo-Pacific region, $2.44 billion for US Central Command operations and $542 million for US Indo-Pacific Command operations, the statement said. The bill’s border security provisions include requiring the US Secretary of Homeland Security to suspend the entry of inadmissible migrants if the secretary determines it necessary to achieve operational control of the border, the statement said. The bill also requires immigration officers to detain inadmissible migrants and expel them to Mexico or their home country without a hearing or review, the statement said. The legislation includes a so-called “remain in Mexico” policy as well, which requires migrants seeking admission to the United States to stay in the country from which they attempted to enter the US until a court adjudicates their status, the statement said. The US House of Representatives is not set to return to legislative business until February 28.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A bipartisan group of US House lawmakers on Friday unveiled a $66.32 billion spending bill with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as border security measures.
