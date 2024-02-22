International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-lawmakers-arrive-in-taiwan-to-show-support-for-new-leader-despite-chinese-pushback-1116914552.html
US Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan to 'Show Support' For New Leader Despite Chinese Pushback
US Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan to 'Show Support' For New Leader Despite Chinese Pushback
US House Chinese Communist Party Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher said in a statement that he and other US lawmakers have arrived in Taiwan to show support for the recently elected leader Lai Ching-te
2024-02-22T07:59+0000
2024-02-22T07:59+0000
asia
us
mike gallagher
liow tiong lai
commons defence committee
taiwan
china
taipei
chinese embassy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110454708_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_87eb30c616f89d202b9076f49dbda9b7.jpg
"We are thrilled to be in Taipei to show our support for our friends in Taiwan, President-Elect Lai and the newly elected Legislative Yuan," Gallagher said on Wednesday. "The United States stands with Taiwan. By promoting deeper ties between our leaders and our economies we can enhance peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."The Committee in a separate press release said the US delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders and members of civil society to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest. Other lawmakers in the US delegation in Taipei include Raja Krishnamoorthi, John Moolenaar, Dusty Johnson and Seth Moulton, according to the release. The Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik China "firmly" opposes any form of official US interaction with Taiwan. The United States must exercise extreme caution in handling Taiwan-related issues, and avoid sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Liu added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/taiwan-could-turn-from-uss-pawn-to-victim-at-any-moment-1116511238.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/us-backed-candidates-victory-in-taiwan-means-year-of-the-dragon-is-going-to-be-tense-1116147787.html
taiwan
china
taipei
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110454708_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_89d27ee69754109d03c7461a6affd401.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us and taiwan, taiwan issue, taiwan and china, taiwan vs china
us and taiwan, taiwan issue, taiwan and china, taiwan vs china

US Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan to 'Show Support' For New Leader Despite Chinese Pushback

07:59 GMT 22.02.2024
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesUS and Taiwan flags. File photo
US and Taiwan flags. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Chinese Communist Party Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher said in a statement that he and other US lawmakers have arrived in Taiwan to show support for the recently elected leader Lai Ching-te.
"We are thrilled to be in Taipei to show our support for our friends in Taiwan, President-Elect Lai and the newly elected Legislative Yuan," Gallagher said on Wednesday. "The United States stands with Taiwan. By promoting deeper ties between our leaders and our economies we can enhance peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."
The Committee in a separate press release said the US delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders and members of civil society to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest.
Taipei 101 at night from a moutain view (Taiwan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
Asia
Taiwan Could Turn From US’s ‘Pawn’ to Victim at Any Moment
31 January, 09:02 GMT
Other lawmakers in the US delegation in Taipei include Raja Krishnamoorthi, John Moolenaar, Dusty Johnson and Seth Moulton, according to the release.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik China "firmly" opposes any form of official US interaction with Taiwan.

"We urge the US to have a clear understanding of the extreme complexity and sensitivity of the Taiwan question, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and act seriously in accordance with the commitments that have been reaffirmed multiple times by the US leaders to not supporting 'Taiwan independence', 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan', and not seeking to use the Taiwan question as a tool to contain China," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.

The United States must exercise extreme caution in handling Taiwan-related issues, and avoid sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Liu added.
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2024
Analysis
US-Backed Candidate's Victory in Taiwan Means 'Year of the Dragon is Going to Be Tense'
13 January, 19:07 GMT

Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала