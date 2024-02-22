https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/us-lawmakers-arrive-in-taiwan-to-show-support-for-new-leader-despite-chinese-pushback-1116914552.html
US Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan to 'Show Support' For New Leader Despite Chinese Pushback
US House Chinese Communist Party Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher said in a statement that he and other US lawmakers have arrived in Taiwan to show support for the recently elected leader Lai Ching-te
"We are thrilled to be in Taipei to show our support for our friends in Taiwan, President-Elect Lai and the newly elected Legislative Yuan," Gallagher said on Wednesday. "The United States stands with Taiwan. By promoting deeper ties between our leaders and our economies we can enhance peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."The Committee in a separate press release said the US delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders and members of civil society to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest. Other lawmakers in the US delegation in Taipei include Raja Krishnamoorthi, John Moolenaar, Dusty Johnson and Seth Moulton, according to the release. The Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik China "firmly" opposes any form of official US interaction with Taiwan. The United States must exercise extreme caution in handling Taiwan-related issues, and avoid sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Liu added.
Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.