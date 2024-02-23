https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/clown-show-uks-failed-trident-missile-test-emblematic-of-nations-decline-and-demise-1116944955.html

'Clown Show': UK's Failed Trident Missile Test Emblematic of Nation's 'Decline and Demise'

The UK Military failures are linked to the country's "decline and demise" as a "serious nation" political commentator and social activist told Radio Spuitnik on Thursday.

The recent missile failure by the UK military "is entirely linked to the kind of decline and demise of the UK as a serious nation,” Phil Kelly, a political contributor and socialist activist told Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Thursday. “It’s a nation that is in a deep economic and political crisis, and the military reflects that," Kelly underscored.Like the Scrappy-Doo character, the UK Royal Navy acts supremely confident in its abilities, but can not back up its bravado. “This is an army, let’s not forget, that retreated at speed after a failed 20-year occupation of Afghanistan. They were beaten by men in pickup trucks… who’s [now] shaking its saber and threatening Russia, China, and Iran,” Kelly explained. Kelly noted that not only is the UK military experiencing significant equipment problems, but it is also failing to meet its recruitment goals, calling it a “huge crisis" and doubling down on the fact that the issues are not limited to the naval branch.“If [the failed Trident missile launch] happened in North Korea, Western media would have been laughing at it,” Kelly said. “Here, we have the UK completely unable to launch a missile, which has cost an exorbitant amount of money while health and education are falling into rack and ruin.”

