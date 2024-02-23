International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The latest death brings the total of mercenaries from Finland who have been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict since February 2022 to at least three, according to publicly available data that emerged in the media.
The latest death brings the total of mercenaries from Finland who have been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict since February 2022 to at least three, according to publicly available data that emerged in the media.
A Finnish mercenary fighting on the side of the Kiev regime has been killed in the Ukrainian conflict, Ilta-Sanomat has reported.
According to the tabloid, the mercenary who used the call sign “Samson” traveled to Ukraine in December and perished after being mortally wounded during a Russian airstrike near the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
An unnamed Brazilian mercenary was also reportedly killed in the same airstrike that claimed Samson’s life.
Another Finnish mercenary who shared this story with the newspaper described his deceased compatriot as a “small, positive guy with a sense of humor” who wanted to travel to Ukraine since the escalation of the conflict in 2022 but had to finish his military service first.
Samson is the third Finnish mercenary reported dead in the Ukrainian conflict. Kasper Alhoniemi was killed in the Zaporozhye region in June while in October another “middle-aged” Finn fighting for the Kiev regime met his end in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the tabloid noted.
Thousands of mercenaries from various corners of the globe flocked to Kiev’s banners since 2022, only to discover that fighting against the Russian army may not be the best career choice.
Many of these mercs have since realized the error of their ways and fled the Ukrainian conflict while others have either met their end at the hands of the Russians or continue to serve as cannon fodder for Kiev and its NATO puppeteers.
