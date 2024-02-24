https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/regular-units-for-use-of-drones-created-in-russian-armed-forces-1116950728.html

Regular Units for Use of Drones Created in Russian Armed Forces

Regular Units for Use of Drones Created in Russian Armed Forces

Regular units for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been created in the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-02-24T10:38+0000

2024-02-24T10:38+0000

2024-02-24T10:38+0000

military

sergei shoigu

russian armed forces

drones

uav

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116950545_0:0:3284:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_478a7283799800d2599a430a3cfe7111.jpg

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russia's Center group of troops in the special military operation zone, where he heard reports from the group's commander and staff officers. It said Shoigu announced that the Russian Armed Forces would receive drones controlled using artificial intelligence technologies. The ministry said the effectiveness of the use of reconnaissance-strike and reconnaissance-fire systems by Russian units has increased significantly. According to the statement, over the last two weeks of February, Russian attack drones in the Avdeyevka direction destroyed over 700 Ukrainian targets. “In the last two weeks of February alone, attack drones near Avdeyevka destroyed more than 700 different enemy targets, including armored vehicles, artillery systems, radar equipment, as well as enemy manpower,” the ministry said. It said Orlan-30 reconnaissance drones performed well during the liberation of Avdeyevka. The ministry said Shoigu set the task to further strengthen the Center group with electronic warfare equipment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/russia-unveils-drone-neural-network-to-detect-nato-equipment-in-special-op-zone-1116737245.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian armed forces, russian defense minitry, russian army, regular drone units in russian army, drones, uavs