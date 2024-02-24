https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/regular-units-for-use-of-drones-created-in-russian-armed-forces-1116950728.html
Regular units for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been created in the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russia's Center group of troops in the special military operation zone
, where he heard reports from the group's commander and staff officers.
“The commander of the group, Andrey Mordvichev, reported that in accordance with the instructions of the minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, regular units for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles have been created in formations and units. They are armed with both reconnaissance and attack drones,” the ministry said.
It said Shoigu announced that the Russian Armed Forces would receive drones controlled using artificial intelligence
technologies.
The ministry said the effectiveness of the use of reconnaissance-strike and reconnaissance-fire systems by Russian units has increased significantly.
According to the statement, over the last two weeks of February, Russian attack drones in the Avdeyevka direction destroyed over 700 Ukrainian targets.
“In the last two weeks of February alone, attack drones near Avdeyevka destroyed more than 700 different enemy targets, including armored vehicles, artillery systems, radar equipment, as well as enemy manpower,” the ministry said.
It said Orlan-30 reconnaissance drones performed well during the liberation of Avdeyevka.
The ministry said Shoigu set the task to further strengthen the Center group with electronic warfare equipment.