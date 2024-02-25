https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/democrats-to-claim-russian-interference-again-to-keep-trump-from-winning--marjorie-taylor-green-1116980301.html

Democrats to Claim ‘Russian Interference’ Again to Keep Trump From Winning – Marjorie Taylor Green

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) warned Democrats are preparing to "blame Russian disinformation" again to prevent former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House.

“So for all of us who just care about America, the American people, our hard earned American tax dollars, get ready to be called a 'Russian blah blah blah' because Democrats know that Trump is going to win and they are setting up to refuse to certify his election, preparing to impeach him again when he becomes POTUS again,” Taylor Greene wrote on the X social network.Democrats, she said, are already hyping the impact of "Russian disinformation" on a congressional investigation into the Biden family's foreign business ties and are ready to accuse those who oppose funding the conflict in Ukraine of supporting Russia.The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed allegations of a connection between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as the conspiracy theory of Trump "colluding" with Russia in the 2016 election which was eventually disproven by US authorities themselves.The US presidential election will be held in November 2024. Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are running for the Republican Party nomination.

