International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240225/europe-scrambles-to-mobilize-fractured-arms-industry-to-meet-ukraines-voracious-demands-1116961313.html
Europe Scrambles to Mobilize 'Fractured Arms Industry' to Meet Ukraine's Voracious Demands
Europe Scrambles to Mobilize 'Fractured Arms Industry' to Meet Ukraine's Voracious Demands
European nations are scrambling to expand defense manufacturing to meet the voracious appetites of the Kiev regime while trying not to drain their own military capacity.
2024-02-25T06:37+0000
2024-02-25T06:37+0000
world
ukraine
russia
volodymyr zelensky
military & intelligence
european union (eu)
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116961494_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_80af9835ee7da7bee36fc90bffe47f68.jpg
European nations still determined to prop up Ukraine are scrambling to expand defense manufacturing to meet the voracious appetites of the Kiev regime while trying not to drain their own military capacity, The Washington Post reported.However, “decades of disinvestment” in the wake of the Cold War is one of the reasons Europe finds itself struggling to rise up to the challenge, the outlet cited James Black, a defense and security researcher at Rand Europe, as saying.Furthermore, there are other “systemic constraints,” such as “fractured defense manufacturing, smaller-scale markets and legal barriers to collective production.”Over the years, lulled into complacency by the remote possibility of conflict on their doorstep, the European countries “reconfigured” their defense industries, and relied on smaller-scale regional militaries, the analyst underscored.European leaders that jumped on the US-led bandwagon of Ukraine aid no matter the cost to themselves have been generous with strong statements of support, but have ended up in “a situation where production is far from anything resembling a war economy,” Camille Grand, former NATO assistant secretary general for defense investment, was cited as saying.“The reality doesn’t match the words,” she added.Another cited NATO official described Europe’s challenge as “a crisis many years in the making,” adding:“For many allies, the question of ammunition production was deeply unsexy… Now it is at the top of everyone’s minds.”Europe's own defense capability and Ukraine aid dominated discussions at the recent Munich Security Conference, where Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky flogged his usual beggar act and pleaded for money and weapons. The funding appeal came against the backdrop of a stinging battlefield loss for the Kiev regime, as Russian forces liberated the stronghold of Avdeyevka.With "Ukraine fatigue" increasingly fracturing European unity, many EU national budgets have increasingly come under strain over pressure to fund NATO's proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Amid rapidly depleting weapons stockpiles and faltering industry production, EU officials have acknowledged that they will only be able to give Ukraine half of the bloc’s earlier promised one million 155 mm rounds by the March deadline. A minimum of 200,000 shells a month is what Ukrainian officials have been demanding from their patrons, while Europe’s collective output hovers at around 50,000 a month, according to a cited Estonian analysis.In Munich last weekend, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell acknowledged that while the European Union has sufficient production capacities to supply Ukraine with ammunition, the bloc lacks funding. Russia, which regards the Ukraine conflict as a hybrid war led by the United States, has consistently warned against continued funding and arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/eurobonds-floated-as-eu-grapples-with-ukraine-aid--depleted-weapons-stocks-1116873838.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/eu-gets-ukraine-involved-in-preparing-european-defense-industry-plan-1116625599.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116961494_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0607a5824c4ca959ba093385b0349a33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us proxy war against russia in ukraine, europe is racing to mobilize industry onto a wartime footing, europe's fractured defense manufacturing, ukraine fatigue, ukraine's loss of avdeyevka, ukraine aid stalled in congress, ukraine's ammunition shortage
us proxy war against russia in ukraine, europe is racing to mobilize industry onto a wartime footing, europe's fractured defense manufacturing, ukraine fatigue, ukraine's loss of avdeyevka, ukraine aid stalled in congress, ukraine's ammunition shortage

Europe Scrambles to Mobilize 'Fractured Arms Industry' to Meet Ukraine's Voracious Demands

06:37 GMT 25.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / LIONEL BONAVENTUREAn employee works at the workshop of the "Forges de Tarbes" which produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery guns in use by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Tarbes, southwestern France, on April 4, 2023.
An employee works at the workshop of the Forges de Tarbes which produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery guns in use by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Tarbes, southwestern France, on April 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / LIONEL BONAVENTURE
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Europe’s diehard patrons of the Kiev regime have been facing mounting challenges as they attempt to balance meeting Ukraine’s insatiable funding and military demands, while attempting to kick-start the continent’s own defense industry.
European nations still determined to prop up Ukraine are scrambling to expand defense manufacturing to meet the voracious appetites of the Kiev regime while trying not to drain their own military capacity, The Washington Post reported.
However, “decades of disinvestment” in the wake of the Cold War is one of the reasons Europe finds itself struggling to rise up to the challenge, the outlet cited James Black, a defense and security researcher at Rand Europe, as saying.
Furthermore, there are other “systemic constraints,” such as “fractured defense manufacturing, smaller-scale markets and legal barriers to collective production.”
Over the years, lulled into complacency by the remote possibility of conflict on their doorstep, the European countries “reconfigured” their defense industries, and relied on smaller-scale regional militaries, the analyst underscored.

“Europe is now racing to relearn how to mobilize industry onto a wartime footing. But you cannot simply flip a switch,” Black said.

European leaders that jumped on the US-led bandwagon of Ukraine aid no matter the cost to themselves have been generous with strong statements of support, but have ended up in “a situation where production is far from anything resembling a war economy,” Camille Grand, former NATO assistant secretary general for defense investment, was cited as saying.
The reality doesn’t match the words,” she added.
Another cited NATO official described Europe’s challenge as “a crisis many years in the making,” adding:
For many allies, the question of ammunition production was deeply unsexy… Now it is at the top of everyone’s minds.”
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, and Vice President Kamala Harris walk into a meeting during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2024
World
Eurobonds Floated as EU Grapples With Ukraine Aid & Depleted Weapons Stocks
19 February, 11:47 GMT
Europe's own defense capability and Ukraine aid dominated discussions at the recent Munich Security Conference, where Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky flogged his usual beggar act and pleaded for money and weapons. The funding appeal came against the backdrop of a stinging battlefield loss for the Kiev regime, as Russian forces liberated the stronghold of Avdeyevka.
With "Ukraine fatigue" increasingly fracturing European unity, many EU national budgets have increasingly come under strain over pressure to fund NATO's proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Amid rapidly depleting weapons stockpiles and faltering industry production, EU officials have acknowledged that they will only be able to give Ukraine half of the bloc’s earlier promised one million 155 mm rounds by the March deadline. A minimum of 200,000 shells a month is what Ukrainian officials have been demanding from their patrons, while Europe’s collective output hovers at around 50,000 a month, according to a cited Estonian analysis.

The EU pushed through a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine earlier in February. However, the US foreign aid package, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine, is currently stalled in Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson, highly critical of the bill, saying that it failed to address US border security, pulled votes on it and announced a two-week recess until February 28.

In Munich last weekend, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell acknowledged that while the European Union has sufficient production capacities to supply Ukraine with ammunition, the bloc lacks funding.
Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2024
Military
EU Gets Ukraine Involved in Preparing European Defense Industry Plan
6 February, 16:17 GMT
Russia, which regards the Ukraine conflict as a hybrid war led by the United States, has consistently warned against continued funding and arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала