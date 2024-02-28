https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/gop-senators-make-u-turn-as-they-urge-negotiated-settlement-of-ukraine-conflict-1117032587.html
GOP Senators Make U-Turn as They Urge ‘Negotiated Settlement’ of Ukraine Conflict
Republican senators previously were unwilling to discuss a scenario of Kiev-Moscow talks to end the conflict, which the Kremlin says may be further fueled by the West’s efforts to go ahead with its Ukraine aid.
Many Republican members of the US Senate are openly calling for a negotiated solution to the Ukraine conflict, in what looks like a clear U-turn on their previous stance, Politico has reported.He was echoed by his colleague J.D. Vance, who said "That’s probably where this thing ends up," calling a negotiated settlement the most likely outcome of the conflict.Politico recalled in this vein that the GOP members’ current position was unpopular just months ago, when those lawmakers declined to discuss the possibility that “Ukraine might have to give up something, including territory,” to end the standoff.The lawmakers’ remarks come amid House Speaker Mike Johnson’s ongoing opposition to a vote on sending more US aid to Ukraine, with Russian troops continuing to advance after the liberation of the key city of Avdeyevka.
The news outlet cited GOP Senator Marco Rubio, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, as saying that “the reality at this point that we have to confront is that war ends with a negotiated settlement."
He was echoed by his colleague J.D. Vance, who said "That’s probably where this thing ends up," calling a negotiated settlement the most likely outcome of the conflict.
“No one can explain to me how this ends without some territorial concessions relative to the 1991 boundaries,” Vance added, in an apparent nod to Ukraine.
Politico recalled in this vein that the GOP members’ current position was unpopular just months ago, when those lawmakers declined to discuss the possibility that “Ukraine might have to give up something, including territory,” to end the standoff.
The lawmakers’ remarks come amid House Speaker Mike Johnson’s ongoing opposition to a vote on sending more US aid to Ukraine
, with Russian troops continuing to advance after the liberation of the key city of Avdeyevka.
Speaking to reporters after the top four congressional leaders’ meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, Johnson said he told the group and the president that House Republicans wanted to see action to address the southern border crisis before acting on the US’ new Ukraine aid worth $60 billion. “We must take care of America’s needs first,” the House Speaker pointed out.