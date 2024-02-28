https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/malaysia-opens-a-new-chapter-in-sustainable-palm-oil-production-1117019434.html

Malaysia Opens a New Chapter in Sustainable Palm Oil Production

Sustainability is no longer a distant goal as the concept has firmly taken root in almost every industry that seeks to display responsible consumption and production. Malaysia is leading the way in sustainable palm oil production with its robust manufacturing and top-notch certification.

Malaysia has become the first country in the world to adopt sustainable production practices for palm oil.The push for sustainability began in the early 2000s, when the country introduced policies to address environmental and social concerns associated with palm oil cultivation.Thanks to multiple due diligence stages and stringent certification process, Malaysian palm oil is known for its high quality and versatility. Its balanced fatty acid composition makes it suitable for various applications — from cooking to non-food applications, like biodiesel.

News

