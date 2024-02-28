https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/malaysia-opens-a-new-chapter-in-sustainable-palm-oil-production-1117019434.html
Malaysia Opens a New Chapter in Sustainable Palm Oil Production
Sustainability is no longer a distant goal as the concept has firmly taken root in almost every industry that seeks to display responsible consumption and production. Malaysia is leading the way in sustainable palm oil production with its robust manufacturing and top-notch certification.
Malaysia has become the first country in the world to adopt sustainable production practices for palm oil.The push for sustainability began in the early 2000s, when the country introduced policies to address environmental and social concerns associated with palm oil cultivation.Thanks to multiple due diligence stages and stringent certification process, Malaysian palm oil is known for its high quality and versatility. Its balanced fatty acid composition makes it suitable for various applications — from cooking to non-food applications, like biodiesel.
Malaysia
has become the first country in the world to adopt sustainable production practices for palm oil.
The push for sustainability began in the early 2000s, when the country introduced policies to address environmental and social concerns associated with palm oil cultivation.
“Right now, we brought it on the government level and we certify our plantations, on the sustainability criteria. This commitment to sustainability enhances the reputation and quality of Malaysian palm oil in the eyes of consumers and businesses, who are seeking ethically sourced products,” Aleksey Udovenko, regional representative of Malaysian Palm Oil Council in Russia and the CIS, told Sputnik.
Thanks to multiple due diligence stages and stringent certification process, Malaysian
palm oil is known for its high quality and versatility. Its balanced fatty acid composition makes it suitable for various applications — from cooking to non-food applications, like biodiesel.