Despite unprecedented and concerted Western sanctions targeted at practically every Russian industry, the country's economy has not only withstood the pressure but reached new levels against all odds. This, perhaps, is best illustrated by the country's agricultural sector.

The ongoing and massive farmers' protests throughout Europe really put things into perspective when it comes to comparing agrarian powerhouses. While some nations clearly struggle to the point of sparking political unrest, Russia seems to be completely unfazed by the ceaseless sanctions. Official figures indicate that the industry has grown exponentially since the early noughties, allowing Russia to become entirely self-sufficient domestically, and increase its production and export volumes to the never-before-seen levels. Russian exports cover not just grains (which is a traditional part of national export), but also different meats, vegetables, oils, sweets, dairy, and fish. Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the Russian farming surge!

