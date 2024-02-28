Scholz Reiterates That German Soldiers Will Not Be Sent to Ukraine
© AFP 2023 / JOHN MACDOUGALLGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) gestures towards Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as they address a press conference at the Chancellery, in Berlin on February 16, 2024. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal with Germany on February 16, 2024, hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a "historic step" amid NATO's ongoing proxy war against Russia using Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine, and German military personnel will not be sent to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and no consensus had been reached, but nothing could be ruled out, and they would do everything to stop Russia from winning.
Scholz and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded by saying that Germany will not send its forces to Ukraine.
"NATO is not and will not become a party to the conflict. This will continue to be the case. We do not want Russia's war with Ukraine to turn into a war between Russia and NATO. We are united with all our allies in this. It also means — no German involvement in the war! And I can say bluntly, as federal Chancellor, I will not send soldiers of the German armed forces to Ukraine!" Scholz said in a video address published on X.