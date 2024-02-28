https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/scholz-reiterates-that-german-soldiers-will-not-be-sent-to-ukraine-1117043586.html

Scholz Reiterates That German Soldiers Will Not Be Sent to Ukraine

Sputnik International

NATO will not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine, and German military personnel will not be sent to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and no consensus had been reached, but nothing could be ruled out, and they would do everything to stop Russia from winning. Scholz and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded by saying that Germany will not send its forces to Ukraine.

