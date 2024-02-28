International
Scholz Reiterates That German Soldiers Will Not Be Sent to Ukraine
Scholz Reiterates That German Soldiers Will Not Be Sent to Ukraine
NATO will not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine, and German military personnel will not be sent to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and no consensus had been reached, but nothing could be ruled out, and they would do everything to stop Russia from winning. Scholz and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded by saying that Germany will not send its forces to Ukraine.
18:35 GMT 28.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine, and German military personnel will not be sent to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and no consensus had been reached, but nothing could be ruled out, and they would do everything to stop Russia from winning.
Scholz and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded by saying that Germany will not send its forces to Ukraine.
"NATO is not and will not become a party to the conflict. This will continue to be the case. We do not want Russia's war with Ukraine to turn into a war between Russia and NATO. We are united with all our allies in this. It also means — no German involvement in the war! And I can say bluntly, as federal Chancellor, I will not send soldiers of the German armed forces to Ukraine!" Scholz said in a video address published on X.

