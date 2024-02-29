https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/almost-80-of-americans-say-negotiating-permanent-ceasefire-in-ukraine-important---poll-1117059533.html
Almost 80% of Americans Say Negotiating Permanent Ceasefire in Ukraine Important - Poll
Almost 80% of Americans believe that negotiating a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine is important, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed on Thursday
Forty-nine percent of Americans believe that such negotiations are extremely or very important, and another 30% consider them "somewhat" important, according to the poll. The Democrats are more supportive of such negotiations (59%) than the Republicans (41%). The poll also highlighted how divided Americans are over providing aid to Ukraine. More than a third of Americans (35%) are concerned that the conflict in Ukraine may spill over to the whole of Europe. Forty percent are worried that the United States will be drawn into a war with Russia, according to the poll.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Almost 80% of Americans believe that negotiating a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine is important, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed on Thursday.