International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/almost-80-of-americans-say-negotiating-permanent-ceasefire-in-ukraine-important---poll-1117059533.html
Almost 80% of Americans Say Negotiating Permanent Ceasefire in Ukraine Important - Poll
Almost 80% of Americans Say Negotiating Permanent Ceasefire in Ukraine Important - Poll
Sputnik International
Almost 80% of Americans believe that negotiating a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine is important, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed on Thursday
2024-02-29T16:39+0000
2024-02-29T16:39+0000
americas
us
americans
ukraine
russia
democrats
republicans
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117059632_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee1216409eb5272c59bbe092bc13b90.jpg
Forty-nine percent of Americans believe that such negotiations are extremely or very important, and another 30% consider them "somewhat" important, according to the poll. The Democrats are more supportive of such negotiations (59%) than the Republicans (41%). The poll also highlighted how divided Americans are over providing aid to Ukraine. More than a third of Americans (35%) are concerned that the conflict in Ukraine may spill over to the whole of Europe. Forty percent are worried that the United States will be drawn into a war with Russia, according to the poll.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/gop-senators-make-u-turn-as-they-urge-negotiated-settlement-of-ukraine-conflict-1117032587.html
americas
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117059632_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_27d3500408aa7d36fa4bab3bdca1a8c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

Almost 80% of Americans Say Negotiating Permanent Ceasefire in Ukraine Important - Poll

16:39 GMT 29.02.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian sappeer in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia
A Russian sappeer in Avdeyevka, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.02.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Almost 80% of Americans believe that negotiating a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine is important, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed on Thursday.
Forty-nine percent of Americans believe that such negotiations are extremely or very important, and another 30% consider them "somewhat" important, according to the poll.
The Democrats are more supportive of such negotiations (59%) than the Republicans (41%). The poll also highlighted how divided Americans are over providing aid to Ukraine.
The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2024
Americas
GOP Senators Make U-Turn as They Urge ‘Negotiated Settlement’ of Ukraine Conflict
Yesterday, 08:59 GMT

"Overall, 4 in 10 adults think the U.S. government is spending too much on aid to Ukraine. Three in ten say they are spending too little and a third think the amount is about right. Roughly half of Republicans (55%) think the government is spending too much money on military aid to Ukraine whereas 44% of Democrats think the government is spending too little," the poll said.

More than a third of Americans (35%) are concerned that the conflict in Ukraine may spill over to the whole of Europe. Forty percent are worried that the United States will be drawn into a war with Russia, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted from February 22-26 among 1,102 adults nationwide.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала