Almost 80% of Americans Say Negotiating Permanent Ceasefire in Ukraine Important - Poll

Almost 80% of Americans Say Negotiating Permanent Ceasefire in Ukraine Important - Poll

Almost 80% of Americans believe that negotiating a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine is important, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed on Thursday

Forty-nine percent of Americans believe that such negotiations are extremely or very important, and another 30% consider them "somewhat" important, according to the poll. The Democrats are more supportive of such negotiations (59%) than the Republicans (41%). The poll also highlighted how divided Americans are over providing aid to Ukraine. More than a third of Americans (35%) are concerned that the conflict in Ukraine may spill over to the whole of Europe. Forty percent are worried that the United States will be drawn into a war with Russia, according to the poll.

