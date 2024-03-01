International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
US, UK, French Military Officers Present in Ukraine - Russian FM Lavrov
The military officers of the United States, United Kingdom and France are present in Ukraine, not just mercenaries from those countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Before the coup d'etat [in Ukraine], hundreds of US citizens occupied seats in ministries, just as they now allegedly have their own mercenaries, but in fact there are military officers there — there are UK and French [officers]. We are well aware of this," Lavrov said during a speech at a diplomatic forum in Antalya.
14:00 GMT 01.03.2024 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 01.03.2024)
The 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will bring together more than 20 heads of state from over 100 countries, as well as over 90 ministers and 80 representatives of international organizations. The overarching theme of this year's forum will be "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil". The previous diplomatic forum in Antalya was held in March 2022.

