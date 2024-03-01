https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/us-uk-french-military-officers-present-in-ukraine---russian-fm-lavrov-1117075498.html
US, UK, French Military Officers Present in Ukraine - Russian FM Lavrov
US, UK, French Military Officers Present in Ukraine - Russian FM Lavrov
Sputnik International
The military officers of the United States, United Kingdom and France are present in Ukraine, not just mercenaries from those countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2024-03-01T14:00+0000
2024-03-01T14:00+0000
2024-03-01T14:13+0000
world
sergey lavrov
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
france
turkiye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106660208_0:82:3353:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_e0cdba5f875e386eadeabab92effbc1f.jpg
"Before the coup d'etat [in Ukraine], hundreds of US citizens occupied seats in ministries, just as they now allegedly have their own mercenaries, but in fact there are military officers there — there are UK and French [officers]. We are well aware of this," Lavrov said during a speech at a diplomatic forum in Antalya.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-turkiye-to-participate-in-antalya-diplomacy-forum-1117064138.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
france
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106660208_311:0:3042:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_836cde7669ca06bc7eda0bd624eadca8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
foreign mercenaries in ukraine, sergey lavrov, lavrov in antalya, russian special military operation, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis
foreign mercenaries in ukraine, sergey lavrov, lavrov in antalya, russian special military operation, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis
US, UK, French Military Officers Present in Ukraine - Russian FM Lavrov
14:00 GMT 01.03.2024 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 01.03.2024)
ANTALYA, Turkiye (Sputnik) - The military officers of the United States, United Kingdom and France are present in Ukraine, not just mercenaries from those countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Before the coup d'etat [in Ukraine], hundreds of US citizens occupied seats in ministries, just as they now allegedly have their own mercenaries, but in fact there are military officers there — there are UK and French [officers]. We are well aware of this," Lavrov said during a speech at a diplomatic forum in Antalya.
The 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will bring together more than 20 heads of state from over 100 countries, as well as over 90 ministers and 80 representatives of international organizations. The overarching theme of this year's forum will be "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil". The previous diplomatic forum in Antalya was held in March 2022.