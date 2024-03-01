https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/us-nuclear-umbrella-what-prods-germany-to-seek-alternative-1117076620.html

US Nuclear Umbrella: What Prods Germany to Seek Alternative?

US Nuclear Umbrella: What Prods Germany to Seek Alternative?

Sputnik International

Building up the EU’s own nuclear defense system will almost certain become a hard nut to crack, Mikael Valtersson, former officer of Swedish Armed Forces, told Sputnik.

2024-03-01T15:25+0000

2024-03-01T15:25+0000

2024-03-01T15:25+0000

us

germany

france

united kingdom (uk)

nuclear deterrence

european union (eu)

strike

enemy

project

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/01/1117077876_0:148:2001:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_d34a1b357334ca9d67c1372e3ab09a15.jpg

Germany is reportedly “quietly” contacting partners in France and the UK to propose creating a European alternative to the US nuclear umbrella.The main reason why Germany - along with many other EU members - has purportedly started to look at an autonomous European nuclear defense system is that "they have serious doubts" about whether a possible second Trump presidency "will continue to protect Europe in the future," Mikael Valtersson, a former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces, said in an interview with Sputnik.The entire situation is "a sign of the fragility of EU-US relations," according to him. "The rise of Donald Trump [who earlier vowed that if elected, he would ‘encourage’ Russia ‘to do whatever... they want’ to NATO members who are 'delinquent' in paying their alliance budget ‘bills’] and a transformation of the Republican Party towards MAGA conservatism has clearly undermined the old transatlantic link," per Valtersson.At the same time he remained downbeat about the EU’s ability to create a common European nuclear defense system, which is "very unlikely", not least because “neither France nor the UK is likely to give up their control of their own nuclear forces.”Advanced anti-ballistic and other air defense assets “would probably be able to destroy most of these few nuclear weapons and Europe would risk a devastating nuclear attack in case of a nuclear war, with limited capability to inflict huge damages on an enemy,” the ex-Swedish army officer said, adding that the build-up of an arsenal of nuclear weapons comparable to Russia or the US “would be prohibitively expensive” for the EU.In this vein, he underscored the importance of a European nuclear defense system for the establishment of a unified European defensive policy."Without a common nuclear umbrella, a European unified defense will have very limited deterrence capability. This unified defense will also be undermined if France and the UK keep their independent nuclear capabilities. Without a common nuclear umbrella, a unified European defense would be a paper tiger," the former defense politician concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/germany-mulls-re-obtaining-nuclear-arms-names-trump-among-reasons-1117063031.html

germany

france

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

possible eu alternative to us nuclear umbrella, the eu’s own nuclear defense system, germany's alleged talks with france, the uk on alternative to us nuclear umbrella