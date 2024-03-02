International
The first meetings of the Arctic Council's working groups could be held as early as this spring after a two-year hiatus, the ambassador-at-large for the Arctic cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Nikolai Korchunov, has told Sputnik.
"Each of the working groups works according to its own plan. The preparation of working group meetings involves agreeing on the agenda and dates. Decisions are made by consensus. We can assume that the first meetings will take place this spring," Korchunov said. He added that Moscow is generally positive about the resumption of the work of the council, especially its working and expert groups where the main work is done. "Only time will tell how long the restoration of the council's work will take," the diplomat said. In mid-Ferbuary, Russia suspended its annual financial contributions to the Arctic Council until practical work is resumed in a format involving all member states. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Moscow was not planning to withdraw from the Arctic Council as of then, although earlier in February, the Kremlin allowed for such a possibility in the event the organization proved ineffective and ceased to correspond with Moscow's interests. The Arctic Council was established in 1996 as a high-level intergovernmental forum that promotes regional cooperation in environmental protection. The council includes Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland and Sweden. In March 2022, Western member states suspended their participation in any events within the council to protest Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In May 2023, the chairmanship of the council passed to Norway.
Arctic Council Working Group Meetings May Resume This Spring

05:02 GMT 02.03.2024 (Updated: 05:05 GMT 02.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first meetings of the Arctic Council's working groups could be held as early as this spring after a two-year hiatus, the ambassador-at-large for the Arctic cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Nikolai Korchunov, has told Sputnik.
"Each of the working groups works according to its own plan. The preparation of working group meetings involves agreeing on the agenda and dates. Decisions are made by consensus. We can assume that the first meetings will take place this spring," Korchunov said.
He added that Moscow is generally positive about the resumption of the work of the council, especially its working and expert groups where the main work is done.
"Only time will tell how long the restoration of the council's work will take," the diplomat said.
In mid-Ferbuary, Russia suspended its annual financial contributions to the Arctic Council until practical work is resumed in a format involving all member states. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Moscow was not planning to withdraw from the Arctic Council as of then, although earlier in February, the Kremlin allowed for such a possibility in the event the organization proved ineffective and ceased to correspond with Moscow's interests.
The Arctic Council was established in 1996 as a high-level intergovernmental forum that promotes regional cooperation in environmental protection. The council includes Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the United States, Finland and Sweden. In March 2022, Western member states suspended their participation in any events within the council to protest Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In May 2023, the chairmanship of the council passed to Norway.
