Over 60% of US Citizens Concerned Over Biden's Mental Capability - Poll

More than 60% of the US citizens are not confident in US President Joe Biden's mental capability to serve as the country's leader, a fresh poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed on Monday.

The polling data indicated that more than six out of 10 people, or 63%, were "not very" or "not at all confident" that 81-year-old President Biden is fit to serve effectively as a leader, with 32% of Democrat and 91% of Republican voters agreeing with such statement. Another 57% of the people said they were "not very" or "not at all confident" in the 77-year-old ex-President Donald Trump's mental capability to lead the country. In total, 28% were "extremely" or "very confident" in Trump's mental capability and 20% in Biden's mental fitness. Apart from that, the majority of people think that the country's economy and the country itself have become worse during Biden's tenure. Moreover, the overwhelming majority of the respondents — 77% — said the country was going in the wrong direction. The all-round poll was conducted from February 22-26, via online and phone interviews among 1,102 adults, with the margin of sampling error of around 4.1 percentage points.

