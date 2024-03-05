https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/eu-countries-buy-three-quarters-of-all-weapons-outside-bloc---borrell-1117147008.html

EU Countries Buy Three-Quarters of All Weapons Outside Bloc - Borrell

The European Union's member states purchase three-quarters of arms for their troops in third countries, meaning its production capacity has to be ramped up, especially if the EU expects to continue supporting Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

"Our armies buy less than they actually need from European industries — that was certainly true before the war. Since the war, three-quarters of our purchases have been made outside the EU," Borrell said at a press conference presenting the new European Defense Industrial Strategy and the European Defense Industry Program. However, the European Commission's efforts are ultimately aimed at achieving sufficient defense funding and domestic production, not procurement abroad, he said. In 2023, EU member states spent 58 billion euros ($63 billion), funded exclusively from the national budgets, the diplomat said. Under the new strategy, the European Commission will not acquire arms using funds from a common budget, neither will it limit member-states' decision-making on defense issues, a high-ranking European source told journalists in Brussels. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.

