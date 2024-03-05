https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/musk-says-us-will-collapse-if-country-tries-to-absorb-world-through-immigration-1117146453.html

Musk Says US Will Collapse if Country Tries to ‘Absorb’ World Through Immigration

The United States faces the risk of collapse if it continues to allow migrants from around the world to enter the country illegally, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday

"America will fall if it tries to absorb the world. That is why I am banging the drum so much about this issue," Musk said in a statement via social media platform X (former Twitter), in response to a post criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of border security. The Biden administration is "importing voters" through its immigration policy, Musk said in a separate post on Tuesday. Such actions constitute treason, Musk added. The United States has experienced three conservative years of record illegal migration at the US southern border, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

